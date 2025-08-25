Red wine and cola? Lady Gaga thinks you’ll love it

Lady Gaga has a new trend bubbling up, and it is not on the red carpet but at the bar. The singer recently revealed her go-to drink, and fans around the world are curious enough to try it for themselves. The drink is called a kalimotxo, a classic from the Basque region of Spain.

A Vanity Fair YouTube video asked Gaga how she orders red wine. Her answer was unexpected. She said she likes it with maraschino cherries and Diet Coke. The response has now sparked a wave of TikTok videos with creators calling it their summer refreshment.

The drink is called a kalimotxo, a classic from the Basque region of Spain. It is made with equal parts red wine and cola. Some variations use lemon-lime soda or orange pop, but the original recipe keeps it simple.

However, people online are divided. One creator said the flavours cancel each other out and taste muted. Another called it a boozy cherry Coke with a hint of red wine tannins. For some, it reminded them of sangria. Others were not impressed and called it mayhem in a glass.

Still, the drink has a nostalgic charm. Many Europeans pointed out that it has been a staple in bars for years. Some even shared stories of mixing wine with cola as teenagers.