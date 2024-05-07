Say cheers and celebrate National Cosmopolitan Day with these 5 recipes

I’d like a cheeseburger, please, large fries and a Cosmopolitan?”, is a dialogue that Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, made popular. Perpetually seen clasped in her hand, a Cosmopolitan became synonymous with Sara Jessica Parker’s character during the rom-com drama of the Noughties. Before this, in 1988, it was singer Madonna who put the cocktail on the map, when she was spotted sipping on it at a New York bar during a Grammy party. So, it’s no surprise that this cocktail became a fan favourite among women in particular. With a vibrant pink syhue and tangy flavour, it’s an emblem of sophistication and elegance in the world of mixology. Cosmopolitan(Adobe Stock)

The classic Cosmo, as it is fondly referred to, includes vodka, triple sec or Cointreau, cranberry juice and freshly squeezed lime juice, and served in a chilled cocktail glass with a garnish of lime twist. It appeal lies in its balance of sweet, tart and citrusy flavour.

You don’t havea reason to indulge in this smashing drink. Since it is National Cosmopolitan Day today, here is a curated list of recipes that give a delightful twist to the classic cocktail.

Back to the heydays

Harpoon #1 from Muro, Bengaluru

“This drink pays homage to the precursor of the Cosmopolitan and traces its roots to the bygone era when there was a pursuit of crafting the perfect cocktail,” explains bartender Anisha Biswas from Muro, Bengaluru. Mix vodka, toddy vinegar and orange bitters in a shaker together along with ice cubes. Pour it into a tall glass, and top it off with soda and garnish with a kokum pod.

Put on a show

White Snow by Epitome, Mumbai

Taking a slight dramatic flair, Mumbai’s Epitome serves up a Cosmo that is a drastic change from the usual. Whipping up the White Snow, mixologist Mahesh Panigrahi says, “Mix together a passion fruit puree with homemade popcorn syrup, yuzu lime juice and vodka. Pour it out and garnish with popped popcorn and a sprig of rosemary.”

In a berry bliss

For those who crave a touch of fruity sophistication, elevate your typical Cosmopolitan with the goodness of berries. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add vodka, raspberry liqueur, cranberry juice and lime juice. Shake vigorously until well combined and chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with fresh raspberries.

A rosey touch

Hawa Mahal by Nksha, Mumbai

“In our Cosmopolitan, the Hawa Mahal, has a floral flavour to it. This comes from the rose-infused vodka,” shares Salil Naik, Senior bartender, Nksha, Churchgate. In a mixing jar, lime juice, sugar syrup, pomegranate juice, rose-infused vodka and vodka. Add 3-4 drops of vegan foamer so as to make your cocktail light and fluffy. Also, add an ice cube and give it a nice hard shake. Strain the drink into a pre-chilled martini glass. To garnish, add an edible flower.

A gingerly step

Mixologist Shubham Gandhi of The Yellow House - Goa, says, This Ginger Cosmo offers a refreshing twist on the classic, with ginger's warmth complementing the citrusy notes for a balanced and invigorating drink. To make the Cheeky Ginger Cosmopolitan, Muddle some ginger in the bottom of a shaker. Then, add your tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, cranberry juice, and lime cordial to the shaker. Shake everything well with ice until it's nice and chilled. Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass for a refreshing presentation. Finally, add a dehydrated citrus wheel as a garnish for a touch of elegance.