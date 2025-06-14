World Gin Day: Curated list of standout gin cocktail recipes
From pandan and passion fruit to cinnamon, cardamom, and kaffir lime, here’s a curated list of standout gin recipes from top venues that deserve a toast
This World Gin Day, some of the most innovative bars and mixologists across the country are raising the bar — literally —with creative, gin-forward cocktails that celebrate bold botanicals, regional ingredients, and modern mixology.
EASY TIGER's Phuket Pearl
Ingredients:
* Premium gin
* House-made matcha syrup
* Pandan syrup
* Longan pickle brine (a delicate touch)
Method:
Shake all ingredients with ice until well chilled.
Strain and serve in a chilled glass.
Garnish:
Longan pickle served in a bamboo cone
Kung Fu Panda by Koca
A vibrant blend of herbal, spicy, and tropical notes
Ingredients:
* Pandan-infused gin
* Jalapeño
* Passion fruit
Method:
Muddle jalapeño gently. Shake all ingredients with ice.
Double strain and serve chilled.
Garnish:
Optional: Thin jalapeño slice or passion fruit seed float
Cinnamon and Blueberryby Cedar Club House
A warm and aromatic cocktail with a crisp finish
Ingredients:
* Cinnamon-infused gin
* Aromatic bitters
* Fresh citrus juice
* Tonic water
Method:
Build over ice in a highball or balloon glass. Stir gently.
Garnish:
Cinnamon stick and fresh blueberries
The Secret One from THE LODHI – SAFARI BAR
A creamy, citrus-forward indulgence
Ingredients:
* 60 ml gin
* 30 ml pomegranate syrup
* Thai basil (few leaves)
* Egg white
Method:
Dry shake all ingredients to emulsify egg white.
Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a coupe or martini glass.
Garnish:
Thai basil leaf or pomegranate seeds
Tom Yum from Call Me Ten
A savoury, spicy tribute to the Thai classic
By Bar Manager: Mohit Badh
Ingredients:
* 60 ml kaffir lime–infused gin
* 10 ml lime juice
* 20 ml ginger honey syrup
* 2–3 julienned galangal slices
* 4–5 diced lemongrass pieces
Method:
Shake all ingredients with ice.
Double strain into a ceramic highball glass.
Garnish:
Kaffir lime leaf and rice crackers
Dawa by WESTIN SOHNA RESORT & SPA – CHAUPAL COCKTAIL BAR
A smoky, herbaceous floral martini
By Mixologist: Hemanshu Adhikari
Ingredients:
* 60 ml gin (optional for lighter version)
* 15 ml elderflower syrup
* 15 ml honey
* 30 ml fresh lime juice
* 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
Method:
Muddle 1 rosemary sprig in a shaker.
Add remaining ingredients with ice. Shake well.
Strain into a chilled martini glass.
Smoke with a piece of dried rosemary just before serving.
Garnish:
Fresh rosemary sprig or edible flowers
Kerala Lady at ANDAZ DELHI, BY HYATT – JUNIPER BAR
Floral, exotic and creamy
By Beverage Manager: Ankit Tiwari
Ingredients:
* 50 ml cardamom & vanilla gin
* 25 ml pineapple syrup
* 15 ml lime juice
* 1 whole egg white
Method:
Shake all ingredients vigorously without ice (dry shake), then add ice and shake again.
Double strain into a martini glass.
Garnish:
Sliced rose petals