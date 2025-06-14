Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Gin Day: Curated list of standout gin cocktail recipes

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2025 06:36 PM IST

From pandan and passion fruit to cinnamon, cardamom, and kaffir lime, here’s a curated list of standout gin recipes from top venues that deserve a toast

This World Gin Day, some of the most innovative bars and mixologists across the country are raising the bar — literally —with creative, gin-forward cocktails that celebrate bold botanicals, regional ingredients, and modern mixology.

Kerala Lady
Kerala Lady

From pandan and passion fruit to cinnamon, cardamom, and kaffir lime, here’s a curated list of standout gin recipes from top venues that deserve a toast.

EASY TIGER's Phuket Pearl

Ingredients:

* Premium gin

* House-made matcha syrup

* Pandan syrup

* Longan pickle brine (a delicate touch)

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice until well chilled.

Strain and serve in a chilled glass.

Garnish:

Longan pickle served in a bamboo cone

Kung Fu Panda by Koca

A vibrant blend of herbal, spicy, and tropical notes

Ingredients:

* Pandan-infused gin

* Jalapeño

* Passion fruit

Method:

Muddle jalapeño gently. Shake all ingredients with ice.

Double strain and serve chilled.

Garnish:

Optional: Thin jalapeño slice or passion fruit seed float

Cinnamon and Blueberryby Cedar Club House

A warm and aromatic cocktail with a crisp finish

Ingredients:

* Cinnamon-infused gin

* Aromatic bitters

* Fresh citrus juice

* Tonic water

Method:

Build over ice in a highball or balloon glass. Stir gently.

Garnish:

Cinnamon stick and fresh blueberries

The Secret One from THE LODHI – SAFARI BAR

A creamy, citrus-forward indulgence

Ingredients:

* 60 ml gin

* 30 ml pomegranate syrup

* Thai basil (few leaves)

* Egg white

Method:

Dry shake all ingredients to emulsify egg white.

Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a coupe or martini glass.

Garnish:

Thai basil leaf or pomegranate seeds

Tom Yum from Call Me Ten

A savoury, spicy tribute to the Thai classic

By Bar Manager: Mohit Badh

Ingredients:

* 60 ml kaffir lime–infused gin

* 10 ml lime juice

* 20 ml ginger honey syrup

* 2–3 julienned galangal slices

* 4–5 diced lemongrass pieces

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice.

Double strain into a ceramic highball glass.

Garnish:

Kaffir lime leaf and rice crackers

Dawa by WESTIN SOHNA RESORT & SPA – CHAUPAL COCKTAIL BAR

A smoky, herbaceous floral martini

By Mixologist: Hemanshu Adhikari

Ingredients:

* 60 ml gin (optional for lighter version)

* 15 ml elderflower syrup

* 15 ml honey

* 30 ml fresh lime juice

* 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Method:

Muddle 1 rosemary sprig in a shaker.

Add remaining ingredients with ice. Shake well.

Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Smoke with a piece of dried rosemary just before serving.

Garnish:

Fresh rosemary sprig or edible flowers

Kerala Lady at ANDAZ DELHI, BY HYATT – JUNIPER BAR

Floral, exotic and creamy

By Beverage Manager: Ankit Tiwari

Ingredients:

* 50 ml cardamom & vanilla gin

* 25 ml pineapple syrup

* 15 ml lime juice

* 1 whole egg white

Method:

Shake all ingredients vigorously without ice (dry shake), then add ice and shake again.

Double strain into a martini glass.

Garnish:

Sliced rose petals

News / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / World Gin Day: Curated list of standout gin cocktail recipes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On