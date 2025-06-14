World Gin Day: Curated list of standout gin cocktail recipes

This World Gin Day, some of the most innovative bars and mixologists across the country are raising the bar — literally —with creative, gin-forward cocktails that celebrate bold botanicals, regional ingredients, and modern mixology. Kerala Lady

From pandan and passion fruit to cinnamon, cardamom, and kaffir lime, here’s a curated list of standout gin recipes from top venues that deserve a toast.

EASY TIGER's Phuket Pearl

Ingredients:

* Premium gin

* House-made matcha syrup

* Pandan syrup

* Longan pickle brine (a delicate touch)

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice until well chilled.

Strain and serve in a chilled glass.

Garnish:

Longan pickle served in a bamboo cone

Kung Fu Panda by Koca

A vibrant blend of herbal, spicy, and tropical notes

Ingredients:

* Pandan-infused gin

* Jalapeño

* Passion fruit

Method:

Muddle jalapeño gently. Shake all ingredients with ice.

Double strain and serve chilled.

Garnish:

Optional: Thin jalapeño slice or passion fruit seed float

Cinnamon and Blueberryby Cedar Club House

A warm and aromatic cocktail with a crisp finish

Ingredients:

* Cinnamon-infused gin

* Aromatic bitters

* Fresh citrus juice

* Tonic water

Method:

Build over ice in a highball or balloon glass. Stir gently.

Garnish:

Cinnamon stick and fresh blueberries

The Secret One from THE LODHI – SAFARI BAR

A creamy, citrus-forward indulgence

Ingredients:

* 60 ml gin

* 30 ml pomegranate syrup

* Thai basil (few leaves)

* Egg white

Method:

Dry shake all ingredients to emulsify egg white.

Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a coupe or martini glass.

Garnish:

Thai basil leaf or pomegranate seeds

Tom Yum from Call Me Ten

A savoury, spicy tribute to the Thai classic

By Bar Manager: Mohit Badh

Ingredients:

* 60 ml kaffir lime–infused gin

* 10 ml lime juice

* 20 ml ginger honey syrup

* 2–3 julienned galangal slices

* 4–5 diced lemongrass pieces

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice.

Double strain into a ceramic highball glass.

Garnish:

Kaffir lime leaf and rice crackers

Dawa by WESTIN SOHNA RESORT & SPA – CHAUPAL COCKTAIL BAR

A smoky, herbaceous floral martini

By Mixologist: Hemanshu Adhikari

Ingredients:

* 60 ml gin (optional for lighter version)

* 15 ml elderflower syrup

* 15 ml honey

* 30 ml fresh lime juice

* 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Method:

Muddle 1 rosemary sprig in a shaker.

Add remaining ingredients with ice. Shake well.

Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Smoke with a piece of dried rosemary just before serving.

Garnish:

Fresh rosemary sprig or edible flowers

Kerala Lady at ANDAZ DELHI, BY HYATT – JUNIPER BAR

Floral, exotic and creamy

By Beverage Manager: Ankit Tiwari

Ingredients:

* 50 ml cardamom & vanilla gin

* 25 ml pineapple syrup

* 15 ml lime juice

* 1 whole egg white

Method:

Shake all ingredients vigorously without ice (dry shake), then add ice and shake again.

Double strain into a martini glass.

Garnish:

Sliced rose petals