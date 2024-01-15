5 hairstyles that you can wear to your next party

Like a cherry on top of a decadent cake, your hair is the one thing that rounds out a beautiful look and takes it to the next level. It is your shining glory. If you are on the lookout for spectacular hairstyles that will elevate your going-out fits, take inspo from these celebs who are known to experiment with their hair. Not one to shy away from quirky fun hairstyles that also look cute, these singers can act as the go-to mood board for your next outing. From singers Arianna Grande and Dua Lip to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, there is something that will suit all occasions and age groups. Ariana Grande wore glitter in a stripped pattern (Instagram)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Arianna Grande(Instagram)

Glittery hair

Go all out on the glitter for this year-end. Bing in the sparkle to your hair like singer-actor Ariana Grande, who wore rows of gold glitter. Like Grande, wear your hair in a high ponytail. Add lines of glitter from your forehead all the way to the base of your pony. If you want to an extra dimension to your pony, tie a plait and wrap it around the base of your pony as well.

Madison Beer(Instagram)

Tic-tac clips

A childhood memory for most girls, these tic tac clips have made a resurgence. Singer Madison Beer and actor Millie Bobby Brown were seen wearing them on their social media. Make a middle part and place the clips one to two inches away from the parting. You can opt for black baby clips like Beer or glittery bobby pins like Brown.

Dua Lipa(Instagram)

Sideswept bangs

If you are growing out your bangs and trying to find a way to style them, look no further for inspiration than singer Dua Lipa. For her appearance on a Late Night Show, she wore her freshly dyed red hair in a high ponytail. Instead of treating her bangs as a hindrance, she swept them to one side of her face, with an exaggerated side parting.

Olivia Rodrigo(Instagram)

Fuzzy headband

If you want to go for a cutesy look this NYE, look no further than singer Sabrina Carpenter and singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo. They are known to dress in a preppy-esque, schoolgirl fashion. There are several fun headbands you can opt you, including the thick fuzzy band that Carpenter has worn that shows off her bangs. On the other hand, Rodrigo kept her shiny mane under control with a satin headband.

Dove Cameron(Instagram)

Double braid pony

Why choose between a pigtail or a ponytail for your next holiday outing? Just merge the two like singer-actor Dove Cameron, who wore her jet-black hair in two braids and tied it in a high pony. For a more festive look, you can secure the plaits with ribbons that match your outfit. You can adhesive pearls around the crown of your head or spray on some glitter to get the NYE vibe right.

Karol G(Instagram)

Space buns

Known for her funky style, singer Karol G’s space buns are perfect for the festive season, especially a New Year’s Eve party. A popular hairstyle wore in the 1990s among festival-goers, it gained widespread recognition after Princess Leia (a character played by late actor Carrie Fisher) wore them in the Star Wars franchise.