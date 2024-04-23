A fashion saga for couples going on vacation together this summer

For your summer getaway, planning the outfits can brighten anyone's day. Pinning inspiration and strategically buying pieces that can do double duty is a full-time job. But are you worried that your partner will ruin your vacay pictures with their nonchalance? Fret not! So, if you are taking a mini vacation to beat the heat this summer with your significant other, ensure that both of your fashion games are complementary. Dress like a power couple and fret not, if you want some style tip, here are some celeb couples, whose imitable sartorial style is worthy of taking some inspiration from. Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae(Instagram)

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom(Instagram)

Actor Justin Theroux and his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom coordinated their black and white outfits as they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles, USA, recently. Theroux wore a horizontally black and white striped sweater with black dress pants. To complete his look, he wore black-heeled boots. Staying true to the theme, Bloom wore a white oversized shirt with a black leather skirt. Her kitten heels made this look corporate chic.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae(Instagram)

To celebrate their joint birthdays, actor Ana Taylor-Joy and her new husband Malcolm McRae coordinated their outfits when they recently stepped out together in New York City, USA. The couple wore matching black leather jackets and blue denims. McRae opted for a black turtleneck pullover and brown formal shoes. On the other hand, Taylor-Joy wore a white top with a beige baseball cap and black shoes.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux

Alexandra Saint Mleux and Charles Leclerc (Instagram)

For their appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters Men’s Doubles Final in France, Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux, embraced the French countryside with their pastel look. Saint Mleux wore a halterneck floral print midi dress. Her nude tie-up shoes with block heels are the perfect balance of comfort and fashion. Mleux accessorised her look with black sunnies, a nude clutch, a necklace with a tiny pendant and matching earrings. The Formula 1 driver's linen-striped suit featured yellow buttons that complemented the tiny flowers on his partner’s dress. Black loafers with black sunnies to match his black crew t-shirt rounded off the look.

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan(Instagram)

Inspired by the blue skies of California, USA, Logan Lerman and his artist girlfriend Ana Corrigan, attended the launch of a fashion collection in Beverly Hills, California, in a blue ensemble. The actor wore a blue coord set with a white shirt and a beige jacket over it. His sky-blue pants featured a design element on his left pant leg. Corrigan opted to go slightly butch with her look as she wore a tie matching her boyfriend’s pants. She placed a bomber jacket over her shoulders and her white top. A striped tennis skirt with pink and blue stripes tied her look together along with heeled loafers and blue socks, and a fluffy sheep bag.