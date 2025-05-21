Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Aishwarya Rai is a vision in ivory as she flaunts sindoor in much awaited Cannes 2025 appearance

ByAalokitaa Basu
May 21, 2025 10:43 PM IST

The queen of Cannes has arrived! And it looks like she’s making quite the statement 

Festival de Cannes may have rolled out it’s lush red carpet earlier this month on May 13 — but how could the glory of the festival ever peak till the bona fire French Riviera queen graces it?

Aishwarya Rai flaunts sindoor, draped in ivory for first Cannes 2025 appearance

After days of waiting with bated breath for an airport spotting or a balcony rendezvous, Aishwarya Rai has finally, finally made her resurgence at Cannes — and how!

While the past few years, Aishwarya’s red carpet moments have entirely been about gowns, and supremely experimental at that, this year the former Miss World has chosen to go back to her roots.

Draped in ivory laced with gold, the Cannes red carpet veteran opted for a regal (and custom!) Manish Malhotra saree with a train befitting her royal stature at the mammoth event.

Rubies reigned big when it came to her statement jewellery, especially the layering master class framing her neck.

But the winning detail? Her statement centre-parted hair with a thick line of sindoor running through it. It is worth noting that though Aishwarya is not one to flaunt sindoor very often, this seemingly intentional choice comes from her at a time when the media is abuzz with reports of an impending divorce between her and husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Well either way, it’s safe to say that Aishwarya’s look delivered exactly what everyone was hoping it would.

