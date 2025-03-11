Preity Zinta is winning against Alia Bhatt as netizens compare strikingly similar sequin saree looks, years apart

Alia Bhatt has been upping her fashion game off late, striking a happy balance between her personal minimalist style as well as occasion-appropriate experimental looks. One such sartorial outing of the actor and entrepreneur was the Sabyasachi sequin saree in blush pink she wore to brother-in-law Aadar Jain's wedding to his lady love Alekha Advani. A bright pop of nude chrome on the eyes, a statement high jewellery neckpiece and studs — also from Sabyasachi, and a centre-parted coiffed bun, made for the final details. Alia Bhatt or Preity Zinta: Who aced the blush pink sequin saree?

Now though this look dates back to last month, eagle-eyed fashion enthusiasts have pulled it out of the archives, along with another, strikingly similar look from last year. The second contender in question, is Preity Zinta. The 90s heartthrob wore a rather similar drape for her day 2 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last year. A Seema Gujral piece, Preity accentuated the look with smoky pink makeup, rested wavy hair and a pair of statement drop crystal earrings in a brighter pink.

With not very many differing elements between the two, picking who wore it better may seem like a tough call to us — but the internet for one, seems to have picked its winner and it's Preity all the way!

Comments expressing the same read: "Priety basically looked like she is same age as Alia and it says more about Alia’s hair and makeup than anything else!", "Alias makeup washes her out while Preity’s makeup enhances her features", "Preity looks so fresh and beautiful....For Alia maybe the lighting or the make up was off...", "Preity, hands down", "Preity is a league or two above" and "Alia's hair, makeup and accessory game is atrocious in this particular outfit, its aging her. Preity looks stunning though", to quote a few.

So Preity or Alia, whose your pick?