Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Masaba Gupta adorn hands with minimal mehendi

With the festive and wedding seasons happening all year round, a recurring trend seen among several newly-wed actors has been their hands adorned with minimal mehendi designs. Parineeti Chopra(Instagram)

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shared beautiful images from her mehendi ceremony showing off the delicate design. Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Salim Karim in Pakistan. Closer home, actor Parineeti Chopra’s hands and feet, during her marriage to politician Raghan Chadda, also had delicate henna designs.

A close up look at actor Parineet Chopra's wedding minimal mehendi designs(Instagram)

Other female actors, who have been sporting this trend include influencer Alanna Panday during her wedding to longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray, model Nataša Stanković and cricketer Hardik Pandya renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur last year. Other actors who have also opted for minimal mehendi designs for their real-life marriage include actors Alia Bhatt and Chitrashi Rawat, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta among others.

Mehendi artist Daksha says, “One of the biggest reasons brides want a minimal mehendi design for their wedding is because either the bride or the husband-to-be is not a fan of mehendi. They also may not want the traditional mehendi look to clash with their Western outfits during the honeymoon. But having mehendi on your hands is a ritual during Hindu weddings, hence these brides opt for minimal designs.”

Alanna Panday shows off her mehendi while posing with husband Ivor McCray(Instagram)

These designs feature elements like bells, flowers and leaves, along with jewellery-inspired designs like necklaces and chains. Mehendi artist Darshana Patel explains, “Generally, getting a full bridal mehndi takes around seven hours to complete. Brides may not want to sit for that long and hence opt for minimal designs. I have applied mehendi for many brides, who also just like the minimalistic look.”

Another reason that people are opting for minimal mehendi is during the festive season to add an ethnic touch to their looks. To celebrate the festivals and add a dash of tradition to your looks, take inspiration from these designs.