close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Alia Bhatt's saree-torial ode to Ramayana

Alia Bhatt's saree-torial ode to Ramayana

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 22, 2024 05:40 PM IST

Alia Bhatt opted for a saree with motifs that depicted the story of Ramayana.

For Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, Alia Bhatt picked a teal coloured silk saree and paid her respect to lord Rama in her own unique way.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt

The 30-year-old’s saree featured intricate motif work around the border that depicted the story of Ramayana. She exuded elegance in the silk saree from Madhurya Creations, Bengaluru which was styled with a blue shawl that had intricate threadwork.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Her hair was tied in a bun and she rounded off the look with a pair of drop earrings. She nailed the monotone look by accessorising it further with a silk potli that looked striking.

Ranbir also looked dapper in white dhoti and kurta and an ivory shawl which featured paisley threadwork.

Tell us what do you guys think of Alia's look in the comment section below?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On