Alia Bhatt's saree-torial ode to Ramayana

For Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, Alia Bhatt picked a teal coloured silk saree and paid her respect to lord Rama in her own unique way. Alia Bhatt

The 30-year-old’s saree featured intricate motif work around the border that depicted the story of Ramayana. She exuded elegance in the silk saree from Madhurya Creations, Bengaluru which was styled with a blue shawl that had intricate threadwork.

Her hair was tied in a bun and she rounded off the look with a pair of drop earrings. She nailed the monotone look by accessorising it further with a silk potli that looked striking.

Ranbir also looked dapper in white dhoti and kurta and an ivory shawl which featured paisley threadwork.

