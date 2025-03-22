All about loud luxury this summer with the latest The White Lotus season

The latest season of The White Lotus saw extreme summer vibrancy and loud luxury with a Bohemian twist to the characters' looks. With the season being filmed in Thailand, it also sees characters dressed in traditional attire with a maximalist take. Here is a look at the fashion trends in the show to take inspo from for your summer outings. The White Lotus season three; fashion trends

See it in crochet

The trend of crochet

There is nothing else that quite screams summer like crochet-- dresses, beachwear and whatnot. In the show, Aimee Lou Wood's character (Chelsea) arrives on the beach wearing a sultry beige crochet dress featuring circular vegan leather panels along its bodice, a halter neckline and cut-out details at the waist from My Beachy Side. This is the perfect chic summer look for daytime beachwear and also transitioning into a late-night party as well.

Old money meets boho

Old money meets boho aesthetic

Taking a more elegant and luxe look with the old-money aesthetic, Parker Posey's character gives major inspo for any daytime outing dressing which is equal parts minimal and chic. The blue silk scarf adds a touch of sophistication to the look that also matches her husband's ensemble. The blue collared t-shirt with light brown pants makes him look golf-ready.

Vibing with the cut-outs

The place where cut out details meet abstract prints

A fun and a bit of dramatic touch to any outfit is received well with some extra details. Here, the extreme cut-out details at the waist blend very well with the vibrancy of this abstract print summer dress worn by Leslie Bibb's character. The bodice is attached to the skirt by a gold circular hoop in the middle and the abstract patterns in dark shades on the mustard yellow base create a balance of contrast and make it visually vibrant to the viewers. It serves as an inspiration for an evening out with friends for dinner or cocktails.

Layer it up

Swimwear gets a makeover

The ladies of the show slip into swimwear by playing on the layering trend as they wear wraparounds over their sultry swimsuits. Whether it is a black and cream panther design wrap-around or a boho-inspired abstract tunic worn over the swimsuit, these ladies sure know how to elevate everyday beach looks. The swimsuits are further enhanced by plunging necklines and thick waist belts.

Florals ft. maximalism

Traditional Thai attire meets summer florals

The show offers a look at Lisa in her debut acting role, showcasing her in traditional Thai attire, reflecting her cultural heritage. Her contemporary take on traditional attire features a white, semi-sheer, wrap-style top with delicate lace detailing, paired with gold accents and a silk wrap-around sarong-style skirt in a rich burgundy colour with a subtle sheen. The standouts of her outfit are large floral headgear and jewellery featuring a large chest plate, arm cuffs, and delicate gold chains. Take it from her to give a modern twist to a traditional look while also looking elegant.

Loungewear elevated

A fun take on loungewear

Leslie’s character in the show tones down for a more relaxed look as she turns away from her chic ensembles and slips into a printed co-ord featuring Amalfi illustrations from an Indian brand, Perte D’ego. The white co-ord set gives off a cosy vibe suitable for sleepover parties with an easy-breezy aesthetic to match the toned-down and relaxed setting of the character.