All about Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement saree from Manish Malhotra

It was indeed a match made in heaven as actor Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Their engagement was announced by Naga's father Nagarjuna Akkineni, who took to X to share his happiness and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless.” Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement look was picture perfect.

It was also Sobhita's engagement saree from designer Manish Malhotra that drew all the admiration. The actor opted for a peach coloured silk saree paired with a jaal work blouse. She rounded off the look with a matching orange gajra and elevated it further with gold stack neckpieces, bangles and a pair of jhumkas. Sobhita styled her hair in a loose bun for her engagement. She kept her makeup subtle with a hint of blush on her cheeks and looked admirable.

Sobhita wanted the look to reflect her roots and also pay homage to the rich traditions. The saree is made of Uppada silk from the region of Andra Pradesh and Kanakaambaram gajras which are usually adorned by Telegu women.

Her beau, Naga Chaitanya looked uber-stylish in a silk ivory kurta that was a interpretation of classic Pattu pancha, laalchi and kanduva- a three piece set worn by men in Andra Pradesh. The duo looked picture perfect as they posed together for the camera.

The couple were dating for a few years before they made their relationship public. It was in May 2022 when Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were first spotted together in Hyderabad. She even celebrated her birthday with him according to reports. It was that time when their bond grew stronger.