Angelina Jolie to Priyanka Chopra: Chiffon is having a big moment in fashion

Chiffon, among other materials, has always found its place in traditional Indian wear. And this sartorial ode to femininity has found a revival, embodying romance with its soft, semi-transparent drape. Chiffon, a lightweight, semi-transparent and shimmery fabric, delicately embraces femininity all over.

Its current presence in the fashion scape includes contemporary designs, ranging from evening wear to red carpet looks. Take inspo from actor Angelina Jolie, who arrived at the ongoing 81st Venice Film Festival in a brown chiffon maxi dress with geometric stitching around the bodice. For desi flare, look to actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ magenta chiffon saree, worn during her brother’s pre-wedding festivities.

Chiffon’s recent revival is driven by a shift towards flowy and lightweight attire. “Chiffon has evolved from its traditional use in evening and bridal wear, to a more versatile fabric seen in everyday fashion,” explains designer Masumi Mewawalla, adding, “Being a designer, incorporating chiffon into casual wear, street style and luxe pret couture is completely different but each look is elegant in its own way.”

From a consumer perspective, chiffon has made a strong comeback by way of maxi dresses, tiered skirts and layered blouses. The fabric’s versatility lies in its endless styling opportunities — think layering midi or maxi-length dresses or playing with other fabrics like denim or leather for a textural contrast.

“Designers now experiment with chiffon to make tiered dresses, flowy kaftans and even chic blouses,” shares designer Anushree Parekh.

The fabric’s airy, lightweight texture also allows for dramatic sleeves and voluminous skirts, highlighting its functional mobility and romantic allure, even in modern designs. “I believe chiffon will continue to be a staple in fashion for years to come. It’s a fabric that can reinvent itself, making it a beloved choice for designers and consumers alike,” Parekh adds.