Baggit: Celebs carry the zaniest handbags to the 2024 Oscars' red carpet

Accessories can make or break any outfit. The perfect drape with a scarf or a leather chunky belt to cinch at the waist, shoes that adds the right amount of height or a bag that makes a statement and is fashion-forward. Well, for the recently concluded 96th Academy Awards, several celebrities' handbags caused a lot of conversation as they strutted down the red carpet. From vintage technology making a surprise apperance and food taking mainstage, we look at some of the quirkiest bags seen at the Oscars. Rachel Sennott (Instagram)

Donata Wenders' VHS tape bag

Donata Wenders carried a VHS tape as a bag(Instagram)

Artiste Donata Wenders wore a gown made of VHS tapes. The wife of director Wim Wenders, whose Japanese film Perfect Days (2023) was nominated for best international feature at this year's Academy Awards, walked the red carpet carrying a truly truly vintage accessory - an actual VHS tape. The dress was knitted by CRUBA, a Berlin-based fashion studio.

Rachel Sennott's Balenciaga shoe bag

Rachel Sennott poses with a bag in the shape of a shoe from Balenciaga (Instagram)

Dressed in a fitted grey gown with a long trail from Balenciaga, Rachel Anne Sennott attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. What caught onlookers eye was the American singer and comedian carrying a light blue stiletto-turned-purse fresh from the brand's pre-fall 2024 collection. Interestingly, Kim Kardashian carried the exact same sky high accessory to a basketball game a while ago.

Elli Griff's flamingo bag

Elli Griff craddles a pink micro flamingo bag(Instagram)

Elli Griff a British set decorator, walked the red carpet for the 2024 Oscars with her co-nominee Arthur Max and daintly carried a pink flamingo bag that was bedazzled to match her baby pink trench style gown outfit. She was nominated for an Academy Award in the category Best Production Design for the film Napoleon.

Melissa McCarthy's cannoli bag

Melissa McCarthy get cheeky with her cannoli bag(Instagram)

Dressed in a figure-hugging gown by Valdrin Sahiti for the Oscar’s after-party, actor Melissa McCarthy’s black leather dress featured a lion embellishment at the bodice. But what caught people’s attention was the accessory of her look - a cannoli-inspired Kinza Winza crystal-covered clutch. The purse was custom bedazzled by visual designer Sophie Anzaldo, who hand-placed thousands of beads on the clutch.

Laura Karpman's Cadbury bag

Laura Karpman tossed chocolates from her Dairy Milk bag(Instagram)

A sweet moment, literally, on the Oscars’ red carpet was composer Laura Karpman tossing chocolates to the crowd from her $1,700 purple Cadbury Dairy Milk handbag. Nominated for Best Score for American Fiction, she was dazzled in a silver sequined suit with a knee-length jacket. Her fingers were decked in several rings, while multiple chains adorned her neck.