Birdcage veil: Vintage accessory that is hot again

Veils are no longer just for brides or royals. They are dramatic, delicate, and the right amount of mysterious. From the Cannes Film Festival to star-studded fashion campaigns, the vintage-inspired birdcage veil is having a serious moment. Bhumi Pednekar adds sparkle with a pearl net veil

Red carpet star power

This year at Cannes, model Nataly Osmann brought high drama with a sleek black veil styled with a minimalist gown.

In another standout moment, actor Bhumi Pednekar gave full vintage glamour in an Indian outfit, topped with a pearl-studded birdcage veil for a scene in The Royals. Actor Huma Qureshi appeared at a recent event in a sculpted white net headband that was futuristic but still feminine.

Capping off the trend, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at the Red Sea Film Festival back in December in a berry-hued veil, chandelier earrings, and slicked-back hair.

More than nostalgia

This trend isn’t just nostalgic, it’s a reinvention of glamour. “These netted pieces are elegant yet playful. They allow you to bring a touch of old-world glamour into modern-day dressing,” says Niti Gupta, luxury style curator.

A nod to fashion history

Birdcage veils date back to the early 20th century and rose to popularity in the 1940s when fabric shortages made full veils impractical. Women embraced smaller mesh styles made of Russian net or tulle. Today, designers are reinterpreting the classic with sparkle, pearls, and sculpted details.

Designer Shruti Sancheti explains, “The resurgence of netted headpieces reflects a captivating fusion of tradition and modernity. It allows designers to explore intricate craftsmanship while making a powerful style statement.”

How to wear it now

The answer is simple: Pair it with a sleek bun, soft makeup, and bold eyes. Let the veil do all the talking. Give Indian outfits a royal twist by pairing it with a lehenga or saree. Designer Supria Munjal sums up: “This trend blends vintage charm with modern fashion. It’s exciting to see occasion wear redefined with an edgy vibe.”