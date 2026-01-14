Bold glamour: Refined beauty redefining luxury

"The FSP aesthetic is very rich and detailed, while Kay Beauty is rooted in a makeup philosophy that cares," she says. "The balance came from letting their couture influence guide the packaging and the finishes, while our formulas remain high-performing yet gentle and nourishing on the skin."

Bringing a maximalist FSP (Falguni Shane Peacock) vibe into the minimalist, skin-first world of Kay Beauty required a year of planning and production innovation. Katrina recalls that the process involved endless phone calls and multiple meetings to refine everything from the exact makeup shades to the Art Deco packaging.

The actor has long admired how Falguni Shane Peacock's work marries Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary sensibility "I knew that their couture, attention to detail, texture, and emotion would translate beautifully into makeup," she says.

Inspired by the opulence of the Gatsby era, the collection reimagines 1920s glamour through a contemporary lens. Each shade is a tribute to India’s rich and resplendent textile legacy, featuring names such as Mulberry Cashmere and Champagne Brocade. True to Kay Beauty’s "kare-first" approach, the 12 luxurious matte lipsticks are enriched with Brazil nut oil and vegan collagen to moisturise and plump the lips.

The two statement face palettes, which include a highlighter, bronzer, and blushes, are infused with Vitamin C and ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier.

Honouring your true self For Katrina, the "It’s Kay to be You" philosophy remains the heartbeat of this launch. In a transformative year of 2025, she has focused on staying rooted. "For me, self-acceptance is about listening to yourself and honouring what you feel is right in the present moment. This year reinforced the importance of being grounded and present, and not looking for validation from outside sources."

A significant part of this balance comes from her dedication to physical and mental health. "Exercising has been hugely important in my life; it’s an important tool for mental well-being and remaining calm and balanced," she shares. Whether it is a vigorous gym routine or a grounded yoga session, she believes exercise releases endorphins that provide a vital sense of well-being.

"In today’s world, being able to find stillness and be comfortable with it is a challenge, but to me, that’s where I thrive the most." She emphasises that even while building a beauty empire, it is vital to step back and give oneself the grace to be human. "The idea is to feel comfortable, confident, and truly be yourself."

Her personal skincare and wellness rituals also heavily influenced the development of these products. As someone constantly under studio lights, Katrina takes her routine very seriously, focusing on hydration and repair. "I want our products to feel nourishing and caring without feeling heavy," she says. "Makeup should work in harmony with your skincare rather than against it."

Looking ahead to 2026, Katrina prefers setting fluid intentions over hard resolutions. Her advice for those looking to stay consistent with their goals is to stay connected to what feels meaningful. "When your goals align with your values, consistency will come naturally and ease will follow. Listening to your inner voice allows your own true creativity to emerge," she says.

The making of Kay Kouture While the vision was born from Katrina’s desire for mindful beauty, the architectural soul of the collection lay in the hands of the designers. Falguni and Shane Peacock pull back the curtain on the creative process, starting with the impulsive phone call that set the "Kay Kouture" wheels in motion.

For them, it wasn't about a boardroom pitch; it was about turning a decades-long friendship into a "beauty-meets-couture" reality. "The partnership wasn’t the result of a corporate boardroom pitch, but rather a personal connection, says Falguni Peacock. "It began with a very candid conversation with Katrina Kaif," she shares. “She called me and asked, 'Would you like to do this collaboration?' I asked for a little time to discuss it with Shane, but within half an hour, we were back to her saying, 'Let’s do it!'”

The synergy felt natural because of the mutual respect for the craft. "Katrina has an amazing eye for detail," Falguni adds. "Having used her products, I knew the quality, especially the lipsticks, was brilliant. We knew that the formulation would be perfectly in line with our brand standards."