Bold glamour: Refined beauty redefining luxury
Imagine the grandeur of the runway, fitting effortlessly into the palm of your hand.
Kay Beauty, the powerhouse co-founded by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, has teamed up with designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock to launch Kay Kouture.
In a chat with us, Katrina Kaif talks about this unique collaboration that stems from years of red-carpet synergy.
The actor has long admired how Falguni Shane Peacock's work marries Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary sensibility "I knew that their couture, attention to detail, texture, and emotion would translate beautifully into makeup," she says.
Bringing a maximalist FSP (Falguni Shane Peacock) vibe into the minimalist, skin-first world of Kay Beauty required a year of planning and production innovation. Katrina recalls that the process involved endless phone calls and multiple meetings to refine everything from the exact makeup shades to the Art Deco packaging.
"The FSP aesthetic is very rich and detailed, while Kay Beauty is rooted in a makeup philosophy that cares," she says. "The balance came from letting their couture influence guide the packaging and the finishes, while our formulas remain high-performing yet gentle and nourishing on the skin."
Inspired by the opulence of the Gatsby era, the collection reimagines 1920s glamour through a contemporary lens. Each shade is a tribute to India’s rich and resplendent textile legacy, featuring names such as Mulberry Cashmere and Champagne Brocade. True to Kay Beauty’s "kare-first" approach, the 12 luxurious matte lipsticks are enriched with Brazil nut oil and vegan collagen to moisturise and plump the lips.
The two statement face palettes, which include a highlighter, bronzer, and blushes, are infused with Vitamin C and ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier.
Honouring your true self
For Katrina, the "It’s Kay to be You" philosophy remains the heartbeat of this launch. In a transformative year of 2025, she has focused on staying rooted. "For me, self-acceptance is about listening to yourself and honouring what you feel is right in the present moment. This year reinforced the importance of being grounded and present, and not looking for validation from outside sources."
A significant part of this balance comes from her dedication to physical and mental health. "Exercising has been hugely important in my life; it’s an important tool for mental well-being and remaining calm and balanced," she shares. Whether it is a vigorous gym routine or a grounded yoga session, she believes exercise releases endorphins that provide a vital sense of well-being.
"In today’s world, being able to find stillness and be comfortable with it is a challenge, but to me, that’s where I thrive the most." She emphasises that even while building a beauty empire, it is vital to step back and give oneself the grace to be human. "The idea is to feel comfortable, confident, and truly be yourself."
Her personal skincare and wellness rituals also heavily influenced the development of these products. As someone constantly under studio lights, Katrina takes her routine very seriously, focusing on hydration and repair. "I want our products to feel nourishing and caring without feeling heavy," she says. "Makeup should work in harmony with your skincare rather than against it."
Looking ahead to 2026, Katrina prefers setting fluid intentions over hard resolutions. Her advice for those looking to stay consistent with their goals is to stay connected to what feels meaningful. "When your goals align with your values, consistency will come naturally and ease will follow. Listening to your inner voice allows your own true creativity to emerge," she says.
The making of Kay Kouture
While the vision was born from Katrina’s desire for mindful beauty, the architectural soul of the collection lay in the hands of the designers. Falguni and Shane Peacock pull back the curtain on the creative process, starting with the impulsive phone call that set the "Kay Kouture" wheels in motion.
For them, it wasn't about a boardroom pitch; it was about turning a decades-long friendship into a "beauty-meets-couture" reality. "The partnership wasn’t the result of a corporate boardroom pitch, but rather a personal connection, says Falguni Peacock. "It began with a very candid conversation with Katrina Kaif," she shares. “She called me and asked, 'Would you like to do this collaboration?' I asked for a little time to discuss it with Shane, but within half an hour, we were back to her saying, 'Let’s do it!'”
The synergy felt natural because of the mutual respect for the craft. "Katrina has an amazing eye for detail," Falguni adds. "Having used her products, I knew the quality, especially the lipsticks, was brilliant. We knew that the formulation would be perfectly in line with our brand standards."
The vision: "Bag couture"
"The core idea was to bring 'bag couture' to the consumer," says Falguni. "We wanted them to feel like they were carrying a piece of our couture brand in their handbag in the form of high-end makeup."
The design journey: The "Indian-French" gold
For a brand defined by its intricate detailing, the packaging was required to be every bit as impressive as the pigment itself. The designers obsessed over the tactile experience, meticulously refining everything from the physical weight of the product to the specific mechanism of the opening. When it came to the finish, the team carefully weighed their options:
"We debated whether the packaging should be black and gold or just gold," Falguni explains, noting that "we ultimately landed on a specific 'Indian-French' gold." This dedication to the sensory experience extended to the structural feel of the item, as Falguni was "very insistent on the weight of the lipstick; it needed to have a certain heft to provide that tactile, luxury feel."
To complete the experience, the team looked to unique functional inspirations, designing the component "like a matchbox; you push it, and it slides open," ensuring that every step felt luxurious."
Despite the luxury "heft" of the packaging, Falguni was adamant that the product itself remain wearable. "I am someone who likes to top up my lipstick throughout the day, and I didn't want a heavy buildup by the evening. We wanted to give the consumer a weightless, international-standard product."
The FSP philosophy: Heritage meets edge
This foray into beauty comes at a time when Falguni Shane Peacock is leaning heavily into heritage crafts, blending traditional Indian techniques with their signature "edgy" silhouettes.
“As the brand expands globally, I feel a responsibility to keep Indian crafts and textiles alive,” says Shane Peacock. "Whether it’s a bride in Delhi, London, or Los Angeles, what attracts them is the finesse of Indian embroidery balanced with Western silhouettes. There are no borders anymore."
This borderless approach extends to their use of technology. Having infused tech into their collections since 2015, Shane remains intrigued by the potential of AI in fashion storytelling. "It is essential to stay in tune with these shifts," he notes, emphasising that technology enhances rather than replaces the human touch of couture.
A partnership built on passion
Behind the scenes, the duo remains deeply hands-on, managing everything from the "big picture" architecture of a collection to the minute details of a lipstick shade name. While they admit to the occasional argument, it is always "for the betterment of the brand." For Falguni and Shane, work is a lifestyle that doesn't stop when the atelier doors close. "People often ask if we have a 'no-work zone' at the dinner table," Falguni laughs. “We’ve tried, but even at 2:00 AM, we find ourselves talking about work. We are so passionate that it never feels like a chore. When we have a free day, we actually don’t like it!”
The Nykaa narrative: Crafting luxury for the modern consumer
Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa, ED and CEO, Nykaa Fashion, and Head of Owned Brands, says: “At Nykaa, we believe luxury today is defined by the depth of craft, creative intent and cultural relevance, rather than exclusivity alone. The Kay Beauty X Falguni Shane Peacock collaboration reflects how we are building our brands: where couture sensibilities, thoughtful formulation and strong storytelling come together to create beauty that feels elevated yet wearable. As a platform that sits at the intersection of beauty, fashion and consumer insight, Nykaa has a unique vantage point to translate high design into products that resonate with a modern, expressive consumer. This collaboration was also always envisioned with a global lens. Kay Beauty’s recent launch at Space NK in the UK, along with our strong presence in the GCC through Nysaa, has reaffirmed our belief that Indian beauty brands, when built with clarity and quality, can travel confidently across markets. The collection draws deeply from Indian craftsmanship, colour stories and design codes, but speaks a contemporary, international beauty language. Whether it is experienced in Mumbai, London or Dubai, the intention was to create a confident Indian brand speaking to the world, sophisticated, inclusive and unmistakably original.”