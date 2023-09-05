Canadian tuxedo — a jean-ius comeback

Once considered a fashion faux pas, Canadian tuxedos — a term that perpetuates the stereotype that Canadians frequently sport denim-on-denim, suggesting a lack of fashion sense — are quite the rage this season. It’s no longer just about pairing jeans with a denim jacket. Instead, it’s about embracing a wide array of denim styles, textures and innovative designs. Actor Ananya Panday's version of Canadian Tuxedo features a sweetheart neckline crop top with a buttoned bodice and ripped detailing. (Instagram)

Actor Mrunal Thakur’s version of the Canadian tuxedo features a crop top, a long jacket and pants

Celebrities around the world are breathing new life into the Canadian tuxedo by infusing fun and experimentation into their outfits, with some even swapping denim pants for midi or mini skirts or even long denim dresses paired with matching blazers.

Actor Maya Hawke donned a denim jacket with rounded shoulders and extra-wide high-waisted cowboy pants (Instagram )

Designer Gaurav Khanijo notes, “This is the perfect weather to wear denim-on-denim. This trend is further growing because brands like Dion Lee and Marc Jacobs have created some wow-worthy denim looks in their collections.”

This iconic denim-on-denim look, which faced initial ridicule, has a storied history dating back to 1951, when renowned singer Bing Crosby was famously denied entry to a Vancouver hotel for his denim attire, sparking a denim revolution. Hotel authorities, deeming Crosby underdressed without a three-piece suit, inadvertently birthed the Canadian tuxedo. A denim company swiftly responded to the incident by creating a custom denim suit for the singer, which quickly gained popularity as a symbol of rebellion. Fast forward half a century, and the Canadian tuxedo achieved legendary status when pop icons Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake attended the 2001 American Music Awards dressed in matching denim-on-denim outfits.

Resurgence, and how!

Designer Pawan Sachdeva explains, “Denim is one item of clothing everyone has in their wardrobe. Since we all have seen the same old versions of denim jackets and pants, this trend exudes cool-girl vibes.”

Singer Beyoncé wore a bejewelled, cropped denim blazer and ripped jeans(Instagram )

Style it right:

Mix denim textures: It is pertinent to know what type of denim styles you are putting together. Combine denim pieces with different textures. Opt for a classic denim jacket, but choose jeans with a distressed, faded or even coated finish.

Invest in trendy denim: Since the trend has evolved, your old denims stashed in the closet won’t be of any help. You will have to invest in trendier denim jackets, like cropped or bejewelled, depending on the occasion.

Experiment with silhouettes: When we say denim-on-denim, the first thing that comes to mind is denim pants paired with a jacket. You can ditch denim pants for midi or mini skirts, or even a long denim dress paired with a matching blazer.

Minimal accessories: You should avoid over-accessorising the look since it takes away attention from the outfit.

Actor Salma Hayek in a corseted denim tube top paired with denim pants and an oversized hat (Instagram )