Cannes Film Festival 2025: Bella Hadid's hot honey blonde locks steal the show in monochrome fits

Saint Laurent and sandy blonde locks was Bella Hadid's chosen brief for Cannes Film Festival, which rolled out it's red carpet for the year, yesterday. Bella may have given the hallowed Met steps a miss, remaining absent from the Met Gala held earlier this month, but as tradition goes, the model pulled off effortlessly show-stopping looks for her annual French Riviera visit. Bella Hadid turns heads in brand new hot blonde look for Chopard at Cannes 2025(Photos: X)

Sauntering into the iconic Hotel Martinez, Bella's first Cannes glimpse featured her in a belt-strapped white corset and matching slim fit bootcut pants. Vintage Saint Laurent pointy-toe heart heels and a Saint Laurent Manhattan bag, both in tan were her luxe yet minimal accessories, as she essentially debuted her dirty, hot honey blonde locks, tucked neatly into an updo. And it goes without saying, the dark sunnies screamed supermodel.

Later in the day, Bella finally walked the red carpet for the Cannes opening ceremony, in a sleek and sexy all-black Yves Saint Laurent number. Just about toeing the line when it comes to the newly-asserted dress code, the YSL evening dress featured an asymmetrical cowl neck with a strappy back, and a slit running right up to her hip bone.

Slingy, bedazzled heels with silver straps, diamond rings and those boulder-like emerald drop earrings, were the final shimmering details. Bella kept the makeup smoky, kohl-heavy and matte, a perfect fit for the sultry look.

Cannes organisers really put the damper in eminent attendees sartorial plans, announcing pretty restrictive dress code limitations, just a day before the red carpet was set to roll out. An excerpt reads, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted. The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules".

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to go on till May 24.