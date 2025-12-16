Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta goes viral during her Saudi Arabia concert

American rapper Cardi B recently made headlines during her concert in Saudi Arabia after warmly greeting the audience with Asalam Waleikum and saying Mashallah, moments that quickly went viral on social media. The rapper paused her high-energy performance at the MDLBEAST Soundstorm music festival in Riyadh to acknowledge the crowd, drawing loud cheers and applause from fans, many of whom fondly nicknamed her Halal B online. Cardi B wearing a Gaurav Gupta ensemble for her concert in Saudi Arabia

Social media was soon flooded with clips from the performance, with fans praising her for making the effort to speak the local language and engaging with the audience.