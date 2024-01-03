Celebrating Malaika Arora with a look back at her modelling days

It is arguably impossible to think about the modelling history of Bollywood actresses who would swiftly transform into runway-ready celebrities and not recall the name—Malaika Arora. While she started off as a model, she went on to become one of the most famed VJs before tying the knot with cinema and never looking back. But not only did the film industry embrace the model for her talent, photographers and publications couldn’t resist imagining the newcomer as their muse. From gracing magazine covers to shining as a showstopper in fashion shows, she has become an ultimate inspiration for people around the world. From gracing magazine covers to shining as a showstopper in fashion shows, she has become an ultimate inspiration for people around the world.

“[Malika] had the panache and the confidence to carry off anything. I used to call her the tallest model in the gang and loved her as a muse, as a model. For me she remains eternal, always changing, adapting herself to the trends and her face grows even more beautiful with time,” says fashion designer Rina Dhaka.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Malaika in silver long dress with a cobweb-like pattern made in cut dana and crystal by Rina Dhaka.

Malika in an opening act with diyas in hand in one of Rina Dhaka's show.

Malaika Arora began her modelling career in the '90s and is every designer and photographer’s favourite. She played muse to designer Wendell Rodricks for the longest. Wendell would collaborate with photographer Farrokh Chothia and create stunning imagery with Malaika.

Here are some highlights from her glorious modelling days era: