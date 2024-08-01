 Celebrating style: Highlights from the India Fashion Awards - Hindustan Times
Celebrating style: Highlights from the India Fashion Awards

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2024 05:04 PM IST

The last day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative by FDCI, concluded with the India Fashion Awards

The last day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative by FDCI, was a power-packed night to celebrate excellence in fashion, with FDCI also completing its 25 years.

(L-R) Group vice president of Reliance Brands Ltd Jaspreet Chandok, FDCI chairperson Sunil Sethi; Head of Fashion at FDCI, Neha Kohli; Board of Directors of FDCI — Shruti Sancheti, Ashish Soni, Pawan Sachdeva and Nitin Bal Chauhan (Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
(L-R) Group vice president of Reliance Brands Ltd Jaspreet Chandok, FDCI chairperson Sunil Sethi; Head of Fashion at FDCI, Neha Kohli; Board of Directors of FDCI — Shruti Sancheti, Ashish Soni, Pawan Sachdeva and Nitin Bal Chauhan (Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

The who’s who of the fashion world, who have carved a niche for themselves, were felicitated with the India Fashion Awards at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

(L-R) Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India; designer Namrata Joshipura; JT Park, Executive Director, Hyundai Motor India(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
(L-R) Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India; designer Namrata Joshipura; JT Park, Executive Director, Hyundai Motor India(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

Designer Namrata Joshipura received the award on behalf of her friend, designer Manish Arora, who is currently in Paris, as he sent in his thanks through a video message.

Designer Manish Arora expressed his appreciation for the award in a pre-recorded message
Designer Manish Arora expressed his appreciation for the award in a pre-recorded message

The second award was presented by the Board of Directors of the FDCI — Shruti Sancheti, Ashish Soni, Pawan Sachdeva and Nitin Bal Chauhan — to Aneeth Arora of Péro. As she couldn’t make it to the venue, it was received by Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd and Sunil Sethi, Chairperson, FDCI.

Mumbai-based band Gloss enthralled the audience with mesmerising tunes
Mumbai-based band Gloss enthralled the audience with mesmerising tunes
Renu Tandon(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
Renu Tandon(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
Anjana Bhargav(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
Anjana Bhargav(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
Lakshmi Rana(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
Lakshmi Rana(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
Anaita Shroff Adajania(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
Anaita Shroff Adajania(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Celebrating style: Highlights from the India Fashion Awards
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
