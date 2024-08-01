Celebrating style: Highlights from the India Fashion Awards

The last day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative by FDCI, concluded with the India Fashion Awards
The last day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative by FDCI, was a power-packed night to celebrate excellence in fashion, with FDCI also completing its 25 years.
The who’s who of the fashion world, who have carved a niche for themselves, were felicitated with the India Fashion Awards at Taj Palace, New Delhi.
Designer Namrata Joshipura received the award on behalf of her friend, designer Manish Arora, who is currently in Paris, as he sent in his thanks through a video message.
The second award was presented by the Board of Directors of the FDCI — Shruti Sancheti, Ashish Soni, Pawan Sachdeva and Nitin Bal Chauhan — to Aneeth Arora of Péro. As she couldn’t make it to the venue, it was received by Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd and Sunil Sethi, Chairperson, FDCI.