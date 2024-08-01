Celebrating style: Highlights from the India Fashion Awards

The last day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative by FDCI, was a power-packed night to celebrate excellence in fashion, with FDCI also completing its 25 years. (L-R) Group vice president of Reliance Brands Ltd Jaspreet Chandok, FDCI chairperson Sunil Sethi; Head of Fashion at FDCI, Neha Kohli; Board of Directors of FDCI — Shruti Sancheti, Ashish Soni, Pawan Sachdeva and Nitin Bal Chauhan (Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

The who’s who of the fashion world, who have carved a niche for themselves, were felicitated with the India Fashion Awards at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

(L-R) Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India; designer Namrata Joshipura; JT Park, Executive Director, Hyundai Motor India(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

Designer Namrata Joshipura received the award on behalf of her friend, designer Manish Arora, who is currently in Paris, as he sent in his thanks through a video message.

Designer Manish Arora expressed his appreciation for the award in a pre-recorded message

The second award was presented by the Board of Directors of the FDCI — Shruti Sancheti, Ashish Soni, Pawan Sachdeva and Nitin Bal Chauhan — to Aneeth Arora of Péro. As she couldn’t make it to the venue, it was received by Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd and Sunil Sethi, Chairperson, FDCI.

Mumbai-based band Gloss enthralled the audience with mesmerising tunes

Renu Tandon(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

Anjana Bhargav(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

Lakshmi Rana(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)