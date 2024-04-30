Choose the co-ord set way this summer ft. Neha Dhupia
From monotone styles to stripe play and print on print co-ord sets, take style inspo from Neha Dhupia and embrace the co-ord life this hot season
Mango love
Take your love for the king of fruits this season by incorporating it into your summer wardrobe. Don a mango-hued kurta and palazzo co-ord set like Dhupia and stay comfortable yet chic. Dress up the look with stacked oxidised jewellery like neckpieces and bangles and twist your hair in the front to make a waterfall braid.
Skirt it out
What better than a skirt set to beat the summer heat? Emulate the actor's style in a light olive green colour co-ord set featuring a cropped and oversized jacket and a midi skirt. Keep it playful with a pair of mules and a high ponytail.
Striped affair
For a fun twist on corporate wear, invest in a breezy striped co-ord set like Dhupia. Throw in an asymmetrical blazer jacket to this combo and black heels, and you are ready to take the boardroom with panache!
Print on print
Be it for your working festive fits, a cocktail party or girls night out, slip into a print on print co-ord set like Dhupia and ace the bold style. Skip the white shirt layering and wear a white bralette for the season. Gold accessories and red lips to finish.
Monotone affair
Jump on the draped silhouette trend and choose a draped co-ord set like the actor for celebratory occasions like birthdays, anniversaries and more. A draped skirt, blazer and hair tied in a bun makes for an ease statement.