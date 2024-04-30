Choose the co-ord set way this summer ft. Neha Dhupia

Mango love Neha Dhupia in a striped co-ord set (Photo: Instagram)

Neha Dhupia in a mango-hued co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

Take your love for the king of fruits this season by incorporating it into your summer wardrobe. Don a mango-hued kurta and palazzo co-ord set like Dhupia and stay comfortable yet chic. Dress up the look with stacked oxidised jewellery like neckpieces and bangles and twist your hair in the front to make a waterfall braid.

Skirt it out

Neha Dhupia in a midi skirt co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

What better than a skirt set to beat the summer heat? Emulate the actor's style in a light olive green colour co-ord set featuring a cropped and oversized jacket and a midi skirt. Keep it playful with a pair of mules and a high ponytail.

Striped affair

Neha Dhupia in a striped co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

For a fun twist on corporate wear, invest in a breezy striped co-ord set like Dhupia. Throw in an asymmetrical blazer jacket to this combo and black heels, and you are ready to take the boardroom with panache!

Print on print

Neha Dhupia in a printed co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

Be it for your working festive fits, a cocktail party or girls night out, slip into a print on print co-ord set like Dhupia and ace the bold style. Skip the white shirt layering and wear a white bralette for the season. Gold accessories and red lips to finish.

Monotone affair

Neha Dhupia in a draped co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

Jump on the draped silhouette trend and choose a draped co-ord set like the actor for celebratory occasions like birthdays, anniversaries and more. A draped skirt, blazer and hair tied in a bun makes for an ease statement.