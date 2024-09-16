Churidars are back: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan lead the fashion trend

Tight-fitting pants aka churidars, which are basically narrowed towards the ankle to create a distinct “churidar” effect in Indian traditional wear, have long resonated with women of all ages, making them a staple of Indian traditional wear. Designer Anju Modi credits the cyclic nature of fashion for the revival of churidars as seen on Bollywood stars(Photo: Instagram)

The term ‘churidar’ which is derived by a mix of two terms, ‘churi’ that means bangle, and ‘dar’ which means like reflects the garment’s tight fit. Historically, it’s popularly goes back to the medieval and Mughal empire when churidars was paired with long and flowy kurtas even by men.

Slowly, the craze for churidars started to fade out as Indian designers started to experiment with newer silhouettes like palazzos, dhoti style pants, etc. However, churidars are making a big comeback with the likes of actors Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and many others embracing the trend at their recent appearances for it’s renewed appeal.

Designer Rina Dhaka who is credited with introducing the lycra churidar to the fashion scene believes that overly exposed fashion trends often lose their appeal over time. However, she says, “The resurgence of the churidar style in inspired by Pakistani and Indian fashion, which is all about free-flowing, relaxed, comfortable and elongated silhouettes, now being paired with churidars.” The designer also adds that she wishes to introduce a fresh and innovative take on the churidar in her collection.

On the other hand, designer Anju Modi credits the cyclic nature of fashion for the revival of churidars as seen on Bollywood stars. She says, “Fashion tends to follow a cyclical pattern. There is often a sense of nostalgia that leads to the re-entry of the particular style. I believe churidars are again going to get big because of the comfy nature. It is anyway still relevant in Indian menswear.”

Anvita Sharma, the designer behind the label Two Point Two, believes that the length of a kurta in a churidar outfit is no longer a defining factor in achieving the perfect style. She suggests, “The ideal length of the kurta to be paired with a churidar should be customised according to one’s height, as longer kurtas can make you appear taller.”

However, she emphasises that personal style preferences should take precedence. She adds, “Fashion has evolved to be more playful and experimental, allowing for a variety of kurta lengths, from straight cuts to calf-length or even shorter styles. Floor-length anarkalis with churidars are also a stylish option, particularly for small festive gatherings.”