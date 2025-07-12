Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Craft meets cause: ‘Hunar Gaatha’ champions handloom and empowerment

BySanchita Kalra
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 05:15 PM IST

Designer duo Asha and Gautam Gupta unveiled their latest collection, ‘Hunar Gaatha’, a heartfelt celebration of artistry and tradition

The runway came alive as designer duo Asha and Gautam Gupta unveiled their latest collection, ‘Hunar Gaatha’, a heartfelt celebration of artistry and tradition. 

Varsha Goel, Asha Gupta and Gautam Gupta(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The event was held in collaboration with Swadha, an NGO dedicated to women’s empowerment and education, an alignment that underscored the brand’s commitment to purpose-driven fashion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Gupta shared, “This collection is a tribute to Indian textiles and crafts, something we’ve passionately pursued for the last 27 years. The main weaves we used were Paithani and Banarasi that added richness and detail. 

This is what our brand stands for, handloom ethnic wear for every occasion, from bridal couture to festive ensembles.”

The showcase beautifully captured the monsoon mood of Saawan, reflected in the choreography, colour palette, and soulful live music by Vidya Shah and a mesmerising dance performance by Shivani Varma.

