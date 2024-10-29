Dhanteras 2024: Expert backed gold jewellery trends this festive season

On the occasion of Dhanteras, which is considered to be a day of auspicious purchase of precious metals, wealth and success are associated. For many, investing in gold and silver ornaments is an ideal time. Expert-backed gold jewellery trends this festive season

The day sees buyers looking for jewellery with traditional designs and motifs along with more new-age and modern styles. We spoke to local jewellers who shared their thoughts about the season’s latest trends and tips for making a valuable purchase.

When it comes to overall designs and motifs, buyers are looking toward pieces with more elaborate details fused with a modern touch.“People are asking for temple jewellery or the traditional Indian jewellery that has a taste of our culture. It includes Kolkata bangles, long or short mangalsutra, koimuttur chains among others,” shares Shripal Shanklesha, a jeweller from Mumbai. According to him, people are also preferring to book their ornaments beforehand as opposed to buying on the spot due to a sudden increase in the rates of gold.

Modern times have seen a shift in the overall choices of buyers when it comes to purchasing jewellery, especially during the festive season. Most choose contemporary and modern pieces over traditional ones. “Consumers are increasingly drawn to modern or trendy jewellery these days. They know when to buy and how much to buy since they are purchasing gold and silver more strategically. Nowadays, customers like elegant and simple designs,” notes Nitin Dhanesha, another local jeweller in Mumbai.

Dhanteras also witnesses consumers preferring pieces where diamonds are embedded in gold and solitaire earrings. Since the cost is all-time high, buyers prefer eco-friendly lab-grown diamonds for a better price. “Diamond is a default choice for most women along with solitaire earrings. These pieces are sustainable and provide a better value for money,” shares Vaibhav Karnavat, CEO and founder of a lab-grown diamond brand.

As consumers embrace new trends this Dhanteras, it is also vital to preserve precious jewellery. For many, this festival also marks the start of the wedding season, which makes it all the more important to take care of the ornaments.

How to take care of your ornaments:

1. Keep pieces in individual soft pouches or boxes.

2. Use a soft cloth or mild soapy water to clean them occasionally.

3. Take them off before using cleaners, sprays, perfumes or lotions

4. Store in a cool, dry place to prevent fading.

5. Get them professionally polished for long-lasting shine.

6. Avoid rough surfaces to prevent scratches.