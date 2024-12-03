Ditch the foundation: Blurring skin tints are the new go-to

In the ever-evolving world of beauty, a new star has emerged: blurring skin tint. Once a niche product, it's rapidly becoming the go-to choice for many, challenging the reign of traditional foundation. But what exactly is this magic potion, and why is everyone raving about it? The growing popularity of skin tint is closely tied to the rise of the minimalist makeup trend.

"A blurring skin tint is a lightweight, sheer formula that imparts a subtle wash of color to the skin. Unlike foundation, which often aims to mask imperfections, skin tint enhances the natural complexion, providing a dewy, photo finish result," says Make up artist Saheli Lekhari.

Why are blurring skin tints so popular?

As consumers increasingly seek natural, effortless beauty, skin tint offers a perfect solution. It allows individuals to embrace their natural beauty while addressing minor imperfections like redness or uneven skin tone

"People are increasingly seeking a more natural, less-is-more approach to beauty," explains makeup artist. Skin tint offers a perfect balance between coverage and a natural finish," says Lekhari.

"The pandemic has made people more conscious of their skin health and the ingredients in their products," says "Skin tint, with its lightweight formula and often skincare-infused ingredients, aligns perfectly with this trend."

Major beauty brands have also taken notice of this trend, with popular launches like Huda Beauty's Blurring Tint and Fenty Beauty's Skin Tint going viral with over 3 million views on social media.

Foundation vs. blurring skin tint

The choice between foundation and blurring skin tints hinges on your desired look and the occasion. “Foundations are versatile and offer buildable coverage, ranging from medium to full, making them perfect for events or professional settings. They create a flawless canvas by concealing blemishes, redness, and uneven skin tone. Available in various finishes—matte, satin, and luminous—foundations are highly customisable and durable, especially for long wear,” says Makeup artist Divya Arora.

In contrast, blurring skin tints are designed for minimalism and everyday wear. “They deliver sheer, lightweight coverage that enhances the skin's natural texture while providing added benefits like hydration and SPF,” continues Arora. Unlike foundations, skin tints prioritise skincare elements over coverage, making them a go-to for achieving the “no-makeup makeup” look. Their dewy, skin-like finish is ideal for those who prefer a fresh, radiant glow

Should you make the switch?

Your choice between foundation and skin tint depends on your needs:

Choose skin tints if you value a quick, fuss-free routine and prefer a fresh-faced, natural glow.

Stick with foundations for full coverage or special occasions requiring a more polished look.

Blurring skin tints aren't about replacing foundations entirely but providing a versatile alternative. Whether you embrace the minimalistic glow or need a reliable foundation for full glam, both have a place in your beauty arsena.