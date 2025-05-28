Dua Lipa to Ali Fazal: Celebrities rock quirky slogan tees

Remember words patched on your chest back in the day? Quirky phrases, sentences and even whole paragraphs running across your tee. It was once a staple back in the ‘70s as a protest symbol and then again in the ’00s. Well, the trend of wearing your heart's desire quite literally is back now, and it is celeb-approved. From Pedro Pascal to Ali Fazal, celebs have quickly jumped on this trend train and are expressing themselves in a few words slapped on their chest. Slogan tees are a hit.

While some have brought back the plain old white T-shirt with black text scribbled onto it, others have taken a modern graphic approach with different colours and fonts. Have a look!

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal stepped out wearing a plain white T-shirt, but a standout element of the look was the words written across his chest. ‘Indie Film Lover’ is what the text reads, and implies his love for Indie films. Though simple, it is hard to miss.

Pedro Pascal

The Protect Your Dolls slogan tee by designer Conner Ives debuted on his Fall 2025 show, and since then, it has grabbed eyeballs. Pedro Pascal stepped out wearing the T-shirt for a movie screening. The slogan is a statement of support for transgender individuals, who are sometimes referred to as "dolls" by some in the LGBTQI+ community.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is known for her over-the-top looks, which are equal parts edgy and statement-worthy. She also took on the slogan trend by wearing a cropped tee which had the word ‘Fetishette’ slapped across. The term is derived from "fetish" and "little". While "fetish" typically refers to an object or activity that is the focus of sexual attraction or obsession, "fetishette" seems to be a playful and slightly more diminutive or affectionate term for a person interested in fetishism.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX posed wearing a blue cropped tee which reads 'baddie en el club’, translating to ‘baddie at the club’, showing off her party animal side. This showcases who she is at the core: a badass girl who loves partying.

With these slogan tees accepted by everyone, one thing is clear: this trend is back from the dead.