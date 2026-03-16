Eid fashion 2026: Designers Rina Dhaka, Nida Mahmood, Romaa, Manish and Asma on the trendiest looks for the festival

The Eid festival is less than a week away and as preparations go on in full swing, what can’t be left behind is the fashion trend. Primarily, traditional dressing works, but fashion designers and trend-conscious people are reinventing the look to ace the festival yet modern look. We talk to fashion designers about the trending style and how to go about it this season.

Eid collection by Rina Dhaka, Nida Mahmood, Romaa Agarwal, Asma Hussain and Manish Tripathi