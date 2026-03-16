Eid fashion 2026: Designers Rina Dhaka, Nida Mahmood, Romaa, Manish and Asma on the trendiest looks for the festival
With Eid less than a week away, we talk to fashion designers Rina Dhaka, Nida Mahmood, Romaa Agarwal, Manish Tripathi and Asma Hussainon the fashion trends.
The Eid festival is less than a week away and as preparations go on in full swing, what can’t be left behind is the fashion trend. Primarily, traditional dressing works, but fashion designers and trend-conscious people are reinventing the look to ace the festival yet modern look. We talk to fashion designers about the trending style and how to go about it this season.
Delhi-based Lucknowite and fashion designer Manish Tripathi says, “See, traditional dress rules the festival and will continue to, but what we can do is make it modern. Like, I am making big pocket dresses which people are liking. If we look at what Ranveer Singh wore in Dhurandar, it is traditional but looks modern due to sleeves-up styling, big pockets and pairing it with boots.”
Rina Dhaka
I take a lot of inspiration from our artisans who do such amazing work. The fashion trend of farshi salwars is rocking with a lot of variation in colours and styling. Shararas and saris are evergreen, but what I am liking this season is kaftan variations in silky satins with plain colours. An Eid gathering is about elaborately dressing up, taking inspiration from Mughal empire recorded history and interpreting it in modern versions.
Nida Mahmood
Pure fabrics and sustainable fabric with crafts from different regions are the two prime things for me depending on the weather. This Eid, we are promoting and focusing on chikankari with handloom cotton fabrics. People want traditional, but they want festival clothing in modern silhouettes. Kaftan with pyjama coordinate sets for modern girls and some traditional dresses with chikankari work. Pure white, light peach, pista and very light blue are the go-to colours for me.
Romaa Agarwal
This festive season, fashion takes a fresh turn with the Anarkali with Sharara. This concept blends traditional grace with a contemporary twist. Drenched in a sophisticated olive green hue, the outfit features exquisite craftsmanship with intricate cut-dana and sequin work, making it the perfect statement piece for this Eid. It features a stunning dupatta detailed with traditional badla and mukaish work.
Asma Hussain
My kind of fashion styling for this Eid is traditional ghararas in either pastels in light organza fabrics or in tukri work in multi colours, along with traditional jewellery. Farshi shalwar with short kurta is trending. A bit Indo-Western like capes, sharara pants with stylish shirts, long jackets with pants are also working. Accessories are important—lots of traditional jewellery like chchapka (head jhoomar), haathphool and henna with nagra juti.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.