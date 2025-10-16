Elevate your Diwali look with modern corset pairings

Corsets, the strapped ornaments from the 16th century, have been a modern favourite for years, and now it has slowly made their way into Indian ethnic and traditional wear. With the festive season in full bloom currently, there is nothing better than a corset paired with a lehenga, saree or a skirt. The approval stamp of celebrity is already there. Here is a look at B-town-inspired ensembles that you may want to take up for your Diwali festivities and rituals.
Corset as blouse? Yes, please. Ananya Panday is giving major inspo with her Patola-inspired corset featuring refined hand-embroidery and multicolour bugle beads, paired with a silk Bandhani saree draped as a skirt, featuring geometric floral motifs in black and red dots from Abu Jaani Sandeep Khosla. This drape style brings out the most fusion-esque character and is easy to pull off.
Wishing for a more modern route? Go for a peplum-style corset top paired with a fitted sequin skirt in a sheer fabric by Bvlgari, like the one Diana Penty is rocking. It's chic, it's simple and yet elegant in every way possible. The heavy structured silhouette of the corset with the lightweight fabric of the skirt perfectly balances her look.
Fashion's most loved colour this year has been butter yellow, and Sonali Bendre has embraced it flawlessly, wearing a satin ensemble. Her monochromatic look features a corset for a blouse, a saree draped like a skirt with protruding pleats and the pallu draped over the shoulder from Manish Malhotra. The highlight of the ensemble is a 3D floral motif on the waistline.
Another modern iteration for Diwali sets well in Kriti Sanon's emerald green fitted corset dress with a sheer bodice featuring some boning and textured skirt from Amit Aggarwal. The skirt features structured wave patterns starting at the waistline and touching the floor. For an added twist, you add a thin dupatta around the neck to play into the fusion fiesta.
Model Priyanka Katyare elevates her traditional ensemble by pairing her striking orange silk saree with a cropped corset blouse from Milan Design. The blouse is a blend of traditional and modern elements, blending well with the silk saree. The draping can be played around with the usual pallu over the left shoulder or left loose around the elbows.
If you do not wish to trade the timelessness of a saree but still want to be open to a bit of experimentation, then Tahira Kashyap's bright purple corset-style blouse paired with a matching tissue saree from Manish Malhotra is your best bet. It's so festive and classy yet still plays on the edge.
You can never go wrong with a skirt and top combo, and Nora Fateshi is the textbook example of this. Dressed in Manish Malhotra, her look features an embellished and embroidered strapless corset with a bit of peplum-style flair. She pairs it with a matching fitted skirt, giving her a mermaid silhouette.