Elevate your Diwali look with modern corset pairings

Corsets, the strapped ornaments from the 16th century, have been a modern favourite for years, and now it has slowly made their way into Indian ethnic and traditional wear. With the festive season in full bloom currently, there is nothing better than a corset paired with a lehenga, saree or a skirt. The approval stamp of celebrity is already there. Here is a look at B-town-inspired ensembles that you may want to take up for your Diwali festivities and rituals. Corset pairings are the hottest take this festive season (Photos: Instagram) Drape meets structure

Corset as blouse? Yes, please. Ananya Panday is giving major inspo with her Patola-inspired corset featuring refined hand-embroidery and multicolour bugle beads, paired with a silk Bandhani saree draped as a skirt, featuring geometric floral motifs in black and red dots from Abu Jaani Sandeep Khosla. This drape style brings out the most fusion-esque character and is easy to pull off. Modern glam moment

Wishing for a more modern route? Go for a peplum-style corset top paired with a fitted sequin skirt in a sheer fabric by Bvlgari, like the one Diana Penty is rocking. It's chic, it's simple and yet elegant in every way possible. The heavy structured silhouette of the corset with the lightweight fabric of the skirt perfectly balances her look. Butter yellow bliss

Fashion's most loved colour this year has been butter yellow, and Sonali Bendre has embraced it flawlessly, wearing a satin ensemble. Her monochromatic look features a corset for a blouse, a saree draped like a skirt with protruding pleats and the pallu draped over the shoulder from Manish Malhotra. The highlight of the ensemble is a 3D floral motif on the waistline. Emerald fusion flair

Another modern iteration for Diwali sets well in Kriti Sanon's emerald green fitted corset dress with a sheer bodice featuring some boning and textured skirt from Amit Aggarwal. The skirt features structured wave patterns starting at the waistline and touching the floor. For an added twist, you add a thin dupatta around the neck to play into the fusion fiesta. Heritage with an edge

Model Priyanka Katyare elevates her traditional ensemble by pairing her striking orange silk saree with a cropped corset blouse from Milan Design. The blouse is a blend of traditional and modern elements, blending well with the silk saree. The draping can be played around with the usual pallu over the left shoulder or left loose around the elbows. Timeless with a twist

If you do not wish to trade the timelessness of a saree but still want to be open to a bit of experimentation, then Tahira Kashyap's bright purple corset-style blouse paired with a matching tissue saree from Manish Malhotra is your best bet. It's so festive and classy yet still plays on the edge. Mermaid magic