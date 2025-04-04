From black bling to printed denim: Bhumi Pednekar's style

The embrace of heritage Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi shakes things up by styling an ink-blue Banarasi silk sari with a heritage border from Vaishali S, with a corset-style blouse featuring intricate floral embroidery. The sari is draped to perfection, and minimal accessories and soft glam makeup add an understated oomph to the overall look.

Black magic

She brings vintage charm to life in this elegant black ensemble by Summer Away. The fitted corset-style top with halfway-opened button detailing adds a structured yet effortless appeal, while the flowing silhouette of the skirt keeps it graceful. Oxidised silver jewellery blings it up, adding an edgy twist to the otherwise safely sleek and minimal look.

Winner winner chikan dinner

Bhumi chooses a Dhaga anarkali adorned with delicate chikankaari embroidery and intricate gold accents. The matching dupatta featuring fringed detailing, traditional juttis, and a statement choker piece make this a rich blend of old-world charm and modern aesthetics.

A mélange of tradition

Opting for a bohemian-inspired ethnic ensemble from Nitya Bajaj, she pairs a beaded halter blouse with a richly printed lehenga and a matching dupatta draped over one shoulder. The earthy tones, intricate details, and statement jewellery elevate the look, and sleek hair complement the contemporary vibe.

Denim all way

The actor brings a chic vibe with this denim co-ord set by Vivienne Westwood. The simplicity of the denims is elevated with stacked pearl neck pieces, bracelets, ear cuffs, and nude makeup.

By Rajlekha Roy Burman