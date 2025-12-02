From Kristen Stewart to Rihanna, stars shine at the 2025 Gotham Awards

As the 35th Gotham Awards got underway, the red carpet delivered its own standout moments. Take a look
Kristen Stewart
Actor Kristen Stewart rocked a cropped blazer, loose skirt and a striking red belt.
Naomi Watts
Actor Naomi Watts wore an ethereal pleated gown in pale mint with a high neckline and flowing, cape-like shoulders.
Rihanna
An oversized lavender fantasy only singer Rihanna could command. The balloon silhouette is bold, the long gloves add bite, and the headpiece completes the entrance.
Jacob Elordi
Actor Jacob Elordi stepped out in a double-breasted grey suit topped with a long textured tweed coat.
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman
Actors Kate Hudson dazzled in a satin slip dress, while Hugh Jackman looked sharp in a black suit.