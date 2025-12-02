Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    From Kristen Stewart to Rihanna, stars shine at the 2025 Gotham Awards

    The 35th Gotham Awards showcased a stunning red carpet. 

    Published on: Dec 02, 2025 5:31 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    As the 35th Gotham Awards got underway, the red carpet delivered its own standout moments. Take a look

    35th Gotham Awards
    35th Gotham Awards

    Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart
    Kristen Stewart

    Actor Kristen Stewart rocked a cropped blazer, loose skirt and a striking red belt.

    Naomi Watts

    Naomi Watts
    Naomi Watts

    Actor Naomi Watts wore an ethereal pleated gown in pale mint with a high neckline and flowing, cape-like shoulders.

    Rihanna

    Rihanna
    Rihanna

    An oversized lavender fantasy only singer Rihanna could command. The balloon silhouette is bold, the long gloves add bite, and the headpiece completes the entrance.

    Jacob Elordi

    Jacob Elordi
    Jacob Elordi

    Actor Jacob Elordi stepped out in a double-breasted grey suit topped with a long textured tweed coat.

    Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman

    Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman
    Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman

    Actors Kate Hudson dazzled in a satin slip dress, while Hugh Jackman looked sharp in a black suit.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/From Kristen Stewart To Rihanna, Stars Shine At The 2025 Gotham Awards
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/From Kristen Stewart To Rihanna, Stars Shine At The 2025 Gotham Awards
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes