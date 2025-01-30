From Schiaparelli to Gaurav Gupta: Counting down the dreamiest looks of the Paris Haute Couture Week so far

As we are in the middle of witnessing the Paris Haute Couture Week, we list down the most dreamy looks we have seen from each collection presented so far and why it is a standout piece. Kendall Jenner in Schiaparelli and a model wearing Gaurav Gupta

Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli opened the Haute Couture week with a dazzling spectacle titled ‘Icarus,’— a nod to the myth of the boy who flew riskily too close to the sun. This collection showcases how fashion can always take inspiration from poetry and poetic works that have always existed. The whole collection showcases the themes of risk-taking and pushing boundaries. Kendall Jenner's look of a strapless corseted nude illusion gown with exposed boning, exaggerated hips and Chinoiserie embroidery was a standout piece out of the collection. The wooden-like structured bodice hugged the curves of her body, making her feel exposed but also covered - an excellent play of oxymoron.

Georges Hobeika

A model in a creation by Georges Hobeika during the runway presentation.

A surreal and dreamy outfit is not just defined as is only because of its colour. It has various factors at play including the silhouette, how it envelopes the body, its flair and the weaving in detail. This piece by Georges Hobeika perfectly encapsulates the adjective. The horizon at which yellow and gold shades meet each other, the work of the beads in the garment, the use of subtle maximalism and the way the whole gown garment manifests and melts into the natural curvature of the woman's body are all the reasons behind it being an unforgettable piece.

Dior

A cage-structure garment from Dior

Sometimes fashion takes a surprising turn where it does not belong anywhere and simultaneously belongs everywhere. This paradoxical concept was evident in the recently presented Dior's collection. From the free-flowing feathers and fringes to a structured cage with restricted movements of the fringes, it was a reflection of two sides of this concept in one single show.

This particular piece was imprinted on the minds of many people, introducing the concept of being restricted initially. As you move forward, your feathers are set free. This concept was perfectly translated into the garment, which featured a gold feather body that transcended into a structured cag,e with the feathers spreading out but only so much. The gladiator sandals and the cage also took us back to earlier times when these were everyday wardrobe items.

Rahul Mishra

A piece showcasing society being born again after humans destroyed it.

Telling a story which is as real as it gets through fashion has always been a prominent concept. Rahul Mishra's collection represents the world being destroyed by humans. All the garments tell a story by picking elements of society and skyscrapers in black (which coincides with destruction). But a society growing out of your belly? This piece showcased exactly this quite literally. But taking a more metaphoric turn, it parallels the very universal concept of a woman bearing a child inside her for months until they see the world. Similarly, this garment, extremely narrow from the bottom slowly travels upwards and expands into buildings (like a whole society taking rebirth).

These buildings wrap the model's upper body 360 degrees with the head in the centre, leaving it prominent. The bottom of the buildings turns into the stars (tiny sequins) as we move down the gown and form a sequin pattern. Although the whole collection featured black ensembles, this particular garment was a standout piece.

Gaurav Gupta

This piece showcases a woman being reborn through sequins after she was engulfed in fire.

When fashion channels personal experiences, the impact is even stronger. Gaurav Gupta's recent collection, Across the Frame, tells a story of love, resilience, and transcendence inspired by the harrowing experience of a near-fatal accident that engulfed Gaurav and his life partner, Navkirat Sodhi. The fire changed the lives of the two. He explains the power of fire through the garments it burns metals and leaves everything in ashes.

This collection is a healing journey, seen through the lens of their shared cosmic odyssey. Among its standout creations is this particular piece which was the closing look. The model completely drenched sequins in the upper half, representing a new person being born out of the chaos (black part of the gown), leaving the traumatic experience behind. The sequins represent rebirth. All the garments in this collection showcase Navkirat's story of recovery in different stages.

Valentino

A piece from Valentino's collection with an unusual colour palette

A history lesson through fashion? Alessandro Michele's debut collection for Valentino titled, Vertigineux showcases history in a sort of psychedelic way. The garments make you feel dizzy with maximalism sprinkled here and there. Each piece had a historical story attached to it. This particular piece, which opened the show stood out from the rest of the collection for its unique patch-like design and texture. It is also a nod to a clown costume silhouette with the bodice featuring lantern sleeves and a closed conservative neckline. The blend of colours also adds to the dramatic flair of this garment with the unusual combination of blue, peach, red and green playing together in a single ensemble, almost making your eyes feel uncomfortable. Maybe that was the whole point. Art should always make you feel discomfort.