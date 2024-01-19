From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Rihanna: Take inspo from these new mum styles
Lost all confidence post-delivery and unable to find your personal style? Rediscover your style with the help of these new mum fashionistas
Fur frenzy
If you want to channel rich money energy, take a leaf from singer Rihanna’s stylebook and opt for a faux fur dress for a costume themed night out. Punctuate the look with strappy heels, diamond jewellery and a black leather jacket.
Fringe benefit
Give fringes the benefit of doubt as you get back to embracing your new body. If you are not comfortable donning a figure-hugging number, opt for a kaftan dress with fringed hemline details like actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The free-flowing silhouette will ensure you feel confident and can be capped off with statement rings and statement ear cuffs for a dinner date.
Cape to the rescue
Nothing can beat a cape top and a pair of pants with tie hem details as you get back to your boardroom duties as a new mom! Like fashion creator Masoom Minawala Mehta, style yourself in a white tissue cape top and amp up the look with a pair of wedges in cobalt blue.
Flowy fit
Pack a flowy, printed co-ord set like actor Kajal A Kitchlu for your vacation getaway. The set will allow you to roam around freely by showing off the bits you love about your physique and skimming over the bits you want to hide.
Summer chic
Looking forward to that much-awaited time with the girls but don’t know what to wear? A tweed oversized blazer and mini skirt is the way to go à la actor Shay Mitchell. Slip on a multi-coloured blazer and team it with a mini or maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit. A pair of hot pink kitten heels and small handbag will finish the look effortlessly.
Pink play
Whether it is celebrating your first birthday post-delivery or throwing the first birthday for your little bundle of joy, exude Barbiecore energy in this pink romper like entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi Gilani. A pair of hoops and dewy glam to complement the look.