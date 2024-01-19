From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Rihanna: Take inspo from these new mum styles

Fur frenzy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a kaftan dress with fringed hemline details(Photo: Instagram)

Rihanna in a white faux fur dress(Photo: Instagram)

If you want to channel rich money energy, take a leaf from singer Rihanna’s stylebook and opt for a faux fur dress for a costume themed night out. Punctuate the look with strappy heels, diamond jewellery and a black leather jacket.

Fringe benefit

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a kaftan dress with fringed hemline details(Photo: Instagram)

Give fringes the benefit of doubt as you get back to embracing your new body. If you are not comfortable donning a figure-hugging number, opt for a kaftan dress with fringed hemline details like actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The free-flowing silhouette will ensure you feel confident and can be capped off with statement rings and statement ear cuffs for a dinner date.

Cape to the rescue

Masoom Minawala Mehta in a white tissue cape top and pants(Photo: Instagram)

Nothing can beat a cape top and a pair of pants with tie hem details as you get back to your boardroom duties as a new mom! Like fashion creator Masoom Minawala Mehta, style yourself in a white tissue cape top and amp up the look with a pair of wedges in cobalt blue.

Flowy fit

Kajal A Kitchlua in a flowy printed co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

Pack a flowy, printed co-ord set like actor Kajal A Kitchlu for your vacation getaway. The set will allow you to roam around freely by showing off the bits you love about your physique and skimming over the bits you want to hide.

Summer chic

Shay Mitchell in a multi-coloured blazer and a mini skirt with a thigh-high slit(Photo: Instagram)

Looking forward to that much-awaited time with the girls but don’t know what to wear? A tweed oversized blazer and mini skirt is the way to go à la actor Shay Mitchell. Slip on a multi-coloured blazer and team it with a mini or maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit. A pair of hot pink kitten heels and small handbag will finish the look effortlessly.

Pink play

Pernia Qureshi Gilani in a pink romper (Photo: Instagram)

Whether it is celebrating your first birthday post-delivery or throwing the first birthday for your little bundle of joy, exude Barbiecore energy in this pink romper like entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi Gilani. A pair of hoops and dewy glam to complement the look.