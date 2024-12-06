From sunset blush to cow bob: Biggest beauty trends of 2024

2024 was a whirlwind of beauty experiments, where makeup and skincare trends weren’t just routines but full-blown statements. From Instagram to red carpets, everyone was obsessed. It was like a mix of old-school glam and super-creative new ideas. Here's a quick look at the biggest beauty moments of the year that had everyone grabbing their makeup brushes and skincare serums: The sunset blush trend drew inspiration from golden skies, blending coral, peach, and pink hues across cheeks and eyelids.

Demure makeup

Demure word became talk of the town this year. The viral TikTok where Jools Lebron coined the phrase “very demure, very mindful” wasn't just a catchy soundbite; it was a beauty revolution. This trend took the internet by storm, inspiring millions to ditch the bold, experimental looks for a more polished, professional aesthetic. The trend was all about soft, neutral tones, flawless skin, and perfectly arched brows. Influencers and everyday folks alike embraced it. It took over beauty feeds for it's minimalist approach.





Sunset blush

Golden hour wasn’t just for photographers anymore. The sunset blush trend drew inspiration from golden skies, blending coral, peach, and pink hues across cheeks and eyelids. It gained traction after Selena Gomez debuted the look during a Rare Beauty promotional event. Social media creators amplified this trend by showing its ability to add warmth and dimension to all skin tones. From summer festivals to winter galas, this trend became a favourite among celebs like Hailey Bieber and influencers, bringing a dreamy, sunlit glow to every occasion.

Vampire facial

This trend is a bit bloody, but the glow? Worth it. Popularized years ago by Kim Kardashian, the Vampire Facial made a dramatic comeback in 2024, thanks to its promise of rejuvenated, glowing skin. This skincare treatment uses platelet-rich plasma (PRP) derived from the patient’s blood to boost collagen. The procedure regained popularity on Instagram Reels, where dermatologists shared before-and-after transformations, sparking renewed interest in this edgy yet effective beauty regimen.

Cow bob haircut

Short and sharp cuts stole the spotlight this year. The cow bob haircut, became 2024’s go-to hairstyle. Celebrities like Megan Fox and Selena Gomez set the trend ablaze, flaunting variations. The cut’s adaptability to different face shapes and personal styles made it a salon favorite. Its modern, polished appeal struck a balance between edginess and timelessness.

Red lipstick only

Why stop at lips when you can paint the town red? This experimental trend saw red lipstick used as a multipurpose product—for blush, eyeshadow, and even contouring. It first gained attention through makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, who showcased the versatility of red tones on Instagram. The trend’s creativity and ability to create cohesive monochromatic looks made it a viral sensation, with over 30 million views, encouraging beauty enthusiasts to rethink how they use their products.