    From Varun Dhawan to Diana Penty, stars bring festive fashion A-game

    This season, stars are serving effortless style in kurtas and uniquely draped ensembles.

    Published on: Sep 17, 2025 4:15 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    From breezy kurtas to unique drapes, the stars are bringing their sartorial A-game in these festive and ethnic looks. Take a dekko

    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Diana Penty and Varun Dhawan (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Diana Penty and Varun Dhawan (Photo: Yogen Shah)

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan
    Sara Ali Khan

    Colourful tassels and juttis added a playful twist to Sara Ali Khan’s breezy white kurta set

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan elevated cool casuals in a sheer, festive-printed shirt, ripped jeans and boots

    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

    Black accents and statement sunnies edged up Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s crisp white co-ord set with a modern twist

    Sonali Bendre

    Sonali Bendre
    Sonali Bendre

    Sonali Bendre went the classic route in a black embroidered saree, statement earrings and soft curls

    Diana Penty

    Diana Penty
    Diana Penty

    Minimal accessories and pointed heels let Diana Penty’s rust-hued saree-inspired ensemble do the talking

