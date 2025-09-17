From Varun Dhawan to Diana Penty, stars bring festive fashion A-game

From breezy kurtas to unique drapes, the stars are bringing their sartorial A-game in these festive and ethnic looks. Take a dekko
Sara Ali Khan
Colourful tassels and juttis added a playful twist to Sara Ali Khan’s breezy white kurta set
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan elevated cool casuals in a sheer, festive-printed shirt, ripped jeans and boots
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
Black accents and statement sunnies edged up Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s crisp white co-ord set with a modern twist
Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre went the classic route in a black embroidered saree, statement earrings and soft curls
Diana Penty
Minimal accessories and pointed heels let Diana Penty’s rust-hued saree-inspired ensemble do the talking