Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
Get holiday-ready with these Christmas makeup looks

ByKriti Shukla
Dec 21, 2024 04:46 PM IST

Here are expert-approved Christmas makeup looks to try this season for a festive, flawless finish

The holiday season is here, and what better way to embrace the Christmas spirit than with a dazzling makeup look? This year, let your beauty palette reflect the festive cheer with bold lips, frosty tones, and sparkling embellishments. Here are some Christmas makeup ideas to try.

This year, let your beauty palette reflect the festive cheer with bold lips, frosty tones, and sparkling embellishments
This year, let your beauty palette reflect the festive cheer with bold lips, frosty tones, and sparkling embellishments

Take cues from Sonam A Kapoor’s iridescent look with glitter on the eyelids
Take cues from Sonam A Kapoor's iridescent look with glitter on the eyelids

Pixie dust lids

“For those who love a touch of whimsy, pixie dust lids are a must-try”, says makeup artist Vimal Jain. Take cues from Sonam A Kapoor’s iridescent look with glitter on the eyelids. Combine with a nude lip, or go fully festive with a glittery lips. Pro tip: Use a glitter primer to keep the sparkle in place throughout the night.

Go for silvers, pale blues and shimmering whites and add a touch of highlighter to the inner corners for that frosty finish.
Go for silvers, pale blues and shimmering whites and add a touch of highlighter to the inner corners for that frosty finish.

Ice, ice baby!

Selena Gomez’s icy blue eyeshadow captures the magic of a winter wonderland, while a bold eyeliner adds definition. Go for silvers, pale blues and shimmering whites and add a touch of highlighter to the inner corners for that frosty finish. A dewy complexion and clear gloss completes this snow-kissed look.

Whether you opt for a single gem at the outer corners or a full rhinestone-encrusted wing, this high-impact style screams holiday extravagance.
Whether you opt for a single gem at the outer corners or a full rhinestone-encrusted wing, this high-impact style screams holiday extravagance.

Sparkle with rhinestones

Why settle for simple when you can shine like Sabrina Carpenter? Whether you opt for a single gem at the outer corners or a full rhinestone-encrusted wing, this high-impact style screams holiday extravagance. Pair with a sleek cat eye and a touch of bronzer for festive drama.

Berry sweet lips

Deep plum or berry shades are a fave for the festive season. “This shade flatters all skin tones and pairs perfectly with subtle eye makeup. Opt for a matte lipstick for a chic, modern vibe or a glossy finish to add some holiday sparkle,” says Jain. Makeup artist Divya Arora adds, “Plum is a quintessential festive lip colour because it combines depth, richness and elegance, making it ideal for celebratory occasions; it also complements a variety of skin tones.”

Take Christmas creativity to the next level with Katy Perry’s candy cane eyeliner.
Take Christmas creativity to the next level with Katy Perry's candy cane eyeliner.

Sweet like (candy)cane

Take Christmas creativity to the next level with Katy Perry’s candy cane eyeliner. This whimsical look combines red and white stripes with a classic winged liner for a playful touch. Complement it with bold red lips and flushed cheeks for a vintage aesthetic. Faux freckles and voluminous lashes complete the look, which pairs beautifully with retro waves or curls.

