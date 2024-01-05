Gucci's new campaign irks homophobes

Gucci had found itself on the receiving end of a slew of hate comments from online users after it released its new campaign which featured people of same and opposite genders kissing each other. Gucci's new campaign showing gay kiss has irked homophobes.

The campaign, which has been envisioned by the creative director Sabato De Sarno, shows models dressed in Gucci and sharing a lip lock.

A lot of Instagram users wrote ‘unfollow’ below the picture. One user wrote, "Time to stop buying gucci." Another user's comment reeked of homophobia. She wrote, "Two mentally ill men are kissing, ok but Gucci you have to respect all your followers and clients, there are people who don’t accept this according to their culture, religion , mentality! It’s not about loyalty, intelligence and social status! It’s about choice, way of life, traditions. So you must respect those people too!!"

Meanwhile, a lot of people also came out in support of the campaign and wrote, "Why unfollow? just because of the kiss? but before the kiss it was okay? knowing the designers and founder were homosexual? might unfollow all other brands as well," wrote a user. Another user suggested the trolls to visit a therapist and wrote, " Reading comments… actually can’t believe we are talking about that in 2024. Seriously? What’s your problem? I don’t know… go visit a therapist to find out why this freaks you out so much."