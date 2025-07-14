Summer saw a lot of fashion, beauty, and skincare trends, but what about your hair? A new way of styling your hair for the festivities and evening parties is taking over, which uses metallic clips, crystal-embellished pins, and sculptural barrettes in your hair. It is called the ‘hair hardware’ and the stamp of celebrities is already in with Natasha Poonawalla, Babani sisters (Snehal and Jyoti), and Kim Kardashian hopping on the trend. Hair hardware is the hottest trend to try this season!

Hairstylist Swapnil Kashid says, “I believe hair hardware is no longer just about functionality or holding hair in place, as it was traditionally used. Now, it’s all about turning hair accessories into statement pieces. These accessories add dimension, shine, and personality and offer a quick way to elevate a hairstyle without much effort.”

There are also many possibilities to style this in a way that reflects your personality, explained hairstylist Natasha Mathias. Whether it's a sleek middle or side-parted bun or loose waves, you can choose to style it with various pieces.

Natasha suggests using diamond or pearl pieces for loose, open waves; ringlets for braids or statement hardware pieces to tie around a ponytail or bun. “Right now, floral hair clips are definitely having a moment, but you can swap those out for diamond or pearl clips as well, which look really pretty. There are also logo clips that look nice with braids and sleek hairstyles,” she adds.