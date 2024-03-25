Have a springtime interlude with actors Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, and more

If Florals for Spring isn’t groundbreaking for Miranda Priestly (character, The Devil Wears Prada; 2006), she will be the first to scoff at the trend of adding green to your wardrobe this season. However, fashion pundits don’t seem to mind as shades of this colour has been spotted on the runways at most of the recently concluded fashion weeks. Even celebrities have accepted this colour with open arms. From Kelly green, fern green and chartreuse to olive green, shamrock, and even lime, Green is definitely in this Maytide. Ananya Panday's acid wash denim and off-the-shoulder top is Gen Z coded(Instagram)

Green is in this season

Paresh Lamba, founder and designer, Paresh Lamba Signatures, shares, “This spring is all about the revival of pine and sea greens. They are eye-soothing, while also adding a pop of colour to your wardrobe. It can be seen in everything from accessories to bottom wear. Use shades of this colour in statement pieces like printed shirts, solid blazers, trousers and shorts.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

If you are wary of adding a bold colour like this in the main pieces of your outfit, you can also add subtler touches with accessories like bags, chains, earrings, rings, and other pieces of jewellery. Don't be afraid to mix and match greens with other colours like yellow, blues and cherry reds, to create unique and eye-catching ensembles.

Nature's colour, add Green to your wardrobe

If you’re a beginner in experimenting with colours, stylist Lorraine Gonsalves suggests adding green with your scarves, belts or shoes. “You can mix it up with your neutrals and a green top with beige for a classy look, or even grey, black or white bottoms. If you want to go all out with the colour, go monochromatic. It can be different hues of the green colour palette.”

Wondering what to jewellery to wear with green? It mixes well any metallic accents. Jewellery in silver, bronze or dull gold and even embroidery can elevate your look due to the striking contrast. If nothing else, you can bring in pops of green colour with your nail polish and by adding a subtle green eyeliner to your makeup look, suggests Gonsalves.

Here's a glimpse at how celebrities, both in India and around the world, are wearing it of late:

Calls for peace

Jennifer Lopez(Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez keeps it cool for the season as she wears an olive linen blazer and skirt set. Wearing a black bralette and messy hair, the singer-actor shows you how to take your formal wear to a party look. An unlikely pairing, she chose to pair it with a peach Coach bag and silver jewellery to match the bag’s hardware.

Magnificently magical

Shilpa Shetty Kundra(Instagram)

A wearable look for brunch or a meet-up with friends, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Kelly green midi may seem usual at first glance. However, a second look at the actor’s Rachel Gilbert hand-draped sleeves and neckline, and cinched waist shows attention to each intricate detail. A gold cuff on her hand and a detailed necklace, Kundra added pops of gold in her handbag as well. Black pointed heels and nude makeup rounded off the look.

Cosy for spring

Kiara Advani(Instagram)

Wearing knit for spring may leave you wondering, but Kiara Advani’s dress still feels perfect for the season. As summer knitwear is the new trend, the actor’s Cult Gaia fern green dress’s strategically placed cut-outs will keep you cool. Glossy hair and lips might not be such a great combo on a windy day, but they work well for Advani. She added another hue with her lime green heels and skipped any other accessories.

An indie dream

Sobhita Dhulipala(Instagram)

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala wore a handwoven lime green silk saree from homegrown brand Ekaya. The addition of a cape in the same hue, added a whole load of drama, along with the statement blouse. Opting for oxidised jewellery in the form of a stack of khadas and a few rings dotting her hands, Dhulipala didn’t hold back. She put the finishing touches to her outfit with a sever bun, minimal makeup and nude lipstick.

Maximum power

Sonakshi Sinha(Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha is a lesson in maximalism. With an embroidered cropped jacket and a draped satin skirt from Anamika Khanna, the actor took things a notch higher with her accessories. Stacked bracelets, a statement cocktail ring and chunky earrings completed the look, along with smoky eyes & killer chrome nails.

Trendy transformation

Mrunal Thakur (Instagram)

Showing off her toned abs, Mrunal Thakur wore a midi skirt with a knotted detail at the waist. An example of how to transform a night look for the office, the actor wore a black blazer over the tie-dyed co-ord skirt set. A silver watch, earrings & a couple of rings pulled things together.

Greetings from Greece

Padma Lakshmi(Instagram)

For host-model Padma Lakshmi, age is just a number as she opts for a Grecian chartreuse gown with a long trail and a plunging neckline. The bronze chain braid detail around her bust added visual depth to the draped stain chiffon number. Minimal jewellery in the form is Stacked bangles and a ring. She did choose to go OTT with her fuchsia pink lipstick.

An acid dream

Ananya Panday (Instagram)

Showcasing a tonal look, Ananya Panday paired her green acid wash distressed denim with a chartreuse off-the-shoulder knit. In this Gen Z-coded look with snap buttons at the sleeves and the waist that serve seemingly no purpose, the actor pulls off the edgy party look with panache. Adding a touch of classy with White pumps and silver jewellery, she balances the little top & big pants trend with ease.

A healthy balance

Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Giving lettuce-core, Sara Ali Khan’s lime green taffeta silk gown with a draped bodice & a trailing train from Lebenon-based designer Aden Fashion makes for a conversational cocktail look for the wedding season. With the dress taking centre stage, the actor opted for a minimal mauve makeup look & bejewelled star-shaped earrings.