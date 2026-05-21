Hoop earrings are becoming men’s fashion’s coolest comeback trend

ASAP Rocky was recently spotted on the streets of New York carrying flowers and balloons while sporting a pair of structured hoop earrings.

Hoop earrings are quietly becoming one of the biggest accessories in men’s fashion again. From red carpets to off-duty street style, celebrities are embracing the simple silver or gold hoop as an everyday signature. Unlike rings or layered necklaces, a piercing feels more permanent — and that sense of commitment is part of the appeal. A tiny hoop may seem minimal, but it instantly adds edge, personality, and individuality to a look without trying too hard. In an era where men’s fashion is becoming more experimental and expressive, the return of hoop earrings feels refreshingly authentic.

Mihir Ahuja, best known for playing Jughead Jones in The Archies , has long made hoop earrings a signature part of his style.

Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) elevated his Saint Laurent look at the Met Gala with diamond-encrusted huggie hoops.

Allu Arjun showed how effortlessly hoops can work with ethnicwear while attending a Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad reception.

Ishaan Khatter is rarely seen without earrings, making hoops one of the most consistent accessories in his off-duty wardrobe.

How to style hoops according to stylist Vikram Seth: •Small hoops are perfect for a clean, everyday look; pair great with jeans, tees, and office wear.

•Medium hoops offer a more balanced and stylish look; works well with most face shapes and casual or smart outfits.

•For more synchronicity, match the metal of your hoop with your watch or chain (gold with gold, silver with silver).

•As for hair, a short or slicked-back style shows off the hoops better

Where to buy hoops: Salty Accessories: Affordable fashion-forward black flux and street-style drops starting at ₹400.

GIVA: 925 oxidised silver huggies and braided demi-fine earrings starting at ₹1,500.

Swashaa: Trend-driven, durable textured steel and minimalist silver hoops starting at ₹800.

Karizma Jewels: Niche 18K yellow gold hinged ethnic Indian-style hoops starting at ₹6,000.