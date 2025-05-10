Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How to create a picture-perfect tablescape this summer

ByAkshita Prakash
May 10, 2025 02:51 PM IST

From sculptural centerpieces to unexpected table decor, dress up summer meals and soirees with luxe touches and vibrant textures

As summer unfolds, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdoor gatherings with a stunning tablescape that exudes elegance and charm. No longer confined to simple setups, today's tablescapes embrace whimsy and artistry, with nature-inspired textures like muslins, linens, and cottons and abundant floral elements. Soft pastels and earthy tones are taking centre stage this season, evoking a breezy, sun-kissed atmosphere.

Summer tablescape decor by Ashdeen Lilaowala and Eeshaan Kashyap
Summer tablescape decor by Ashdeen Lilaowala and Eeshaan Kashyap

We spoke to experts for their tips on curating a luxurious summer tablescape that adds a touch of sophistication toyoursoirées.

Textile designer Ashdeen Lilaowala reveals his passion for incorporating sculptural, often vintage pieces into his summer tablescapes. “Summer is the season to bring out those special curios and collectables,” he explains. "These statement centrepieces double as conversation starters, and the rest of the table is built around them to create an eclectic, yet harmonious look." Ashdeen's approach is to choose a mood for the gathering and build a colour story around it. “Summer is all about lightness and fun, don't take yourself too seriously,” he says.

For food and product designer Eeshan Kashyap, summer calls for vibrancy and freshness. "I love using seasonal fruits, vegetables, and lighter colours," he shares. "Incorporating pastel ombres in tableware and adding vibrant, nature-inspired elements is a beautiful way to capture the essence of summer." Eeshan's signature touch includes using large fruits, such as watermelons, as unexpected vases, creating an edible decor surprise. He also recommends ice sculptures, like candle stands and vases, to bring a cool, luxurious element to the table.

DIY: Set your own summer table

When it comes to creating a beautiful tablescape at home, Eeshan shares some expert advice:

  • Replace traditional floral elements with books, small objects, plants, or herbs for a personal, summery feel.
  • Incorporate small personal touches like postcards, holiday souvenirs, or handwritten notes for an individualistic approach.
  • For brunch, ensure your bar trolley is set, with punches ready to go, and larger dishes to avoid constant refilling.
  • For a poolside dinner, choose plenty of candles, soft linens, and muslin to create an intimate atmosphere.
  • For garden parties, add pops of colour with textiles and fabric, or bring playfulness to the table with umbrellas.

Whether you're hosting a chic brunch or a glamorous poolside soirée, these expert tips ensure your summer tablescape is as stylish as it is inviting, perfectly capturing the essence of a luxurious summer gathering.

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / How to create a picture-perfect tablescape this summer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On