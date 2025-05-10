How to create a picture-perfect tablescape this summer

As summer unfolds, it's the perfect time to elevate your outdoor gatherings with a stunning tablescape that exudes elegance and charm. No longer confined to simple setups, today's tablescapes embrace whimsy and artistry, with nature-inspired textures like muslins, linens, and cottons and abundant floral elements. Soft pastels and earthy tones are taking centre stage this season, evoking a breezy, sun-kissed atmosphere. Summer tablescape decor by Ashdeen Lilaowala and Eeshaan Kashyap

We spoke to experts for their tips on curating a luxurious summer tablescape that adds a touch of sophistication toyoursoirées.

Textile designer Ashdeen Lilaowala reveals his passion for incorporating sculptural, often vintage pieces into his summer tablescapes. “Summer is the season to bring out those special curios and collectables,” he explains. "These statement centrepieces double as conversation starters, and the rest of the table is built around them to create an eclectic, yet harmonious look." Ashdeen's approach is to choose a mood for the gathering and build a colour story around it. “Summer is all about lightness and fun, don't take yourself too seriously,” he says.

For food and product designer Eeshan Kashyap, summer calls for vibrancy and freshness. "I love using seasonal fruits, vegetables, and lighter colours," he shares. "Incorporating pastel ombres in tableware and adding vibrant, nature-inspired elements is a beautiful way to capture the essence of summer." Eeshan's signature touch includes using large fruits, such as watermelons, as unexpected vases, creating an edible decor surprise. He also recommends ice sculptures, like candle stands and vases, to bring a cool, luxurious element to the table.

DIY: Set your own summer table

When it comes to creating a beautiful tablescape at home, Eeshan shares some expert advice:

Replace traditional floral elements with books, small objects, plants, or herbs for a personal, summery feel.

Incorporate small personal touches like postcards, holiday souvenirs, or handwritten notes for an individualistic approach.

For brunch, ensure your bar trolley is set, with punches ready to go, and larger dishes to avoid constant refilling.

For a poolside dinner, choose plenty of candles, soft linens, and muslin to create an intimate atmosphere.

For garden parties, add pops of colour with textiles and fabric, or bring playfulness to the table with umbrellas.

Whether you're hosting a chic brunch or a glamorous poolside soirée, these expert tips ensure your summer tablescape is as stylish as it is inviting, perfectly capturing the essence of a luxurious summer gathering.