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    How to style the "couture crochet" aesthetic like Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival

    Bella Hadid's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival required a combined 22,160 hours of meticulous labour by 130 master artisans at the house of Schiaparelli

    Updated on: May 21, 2026 5:35 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    At the Cannes Film Festival, model Bella Hadid wore an incredible cream-colored lace dress made by the fashion brand Schiaparelli. It took 130 experts over 22,000 hours to make it by hand!

    The dress was a tribute to Jane Birkin, a famous fashion icon from the 1960s (Photo: AFP)
    The dress was a tribute to Jane Birkin, a famous fashion icon from the 1960s (Photo: AFP)

    The dress was a tribute to Jane Birkin, a famous fashion icon from the 1960s. Back in 1969, Jane accidentally made history by wearing her fancy dress backward to a party because she didn't like how high the front was. Bella's dress copied that look on purpose, creating a super deep, dramatic cut in the front.

    Steal the style:

    The secret to this look is mixing a breezy, beachy texture (like lace or crochet) with sharp, fancy black details. Here is how you can do it yourself:

    Look for a cream or off-white maxi dress made of thick lace or tight crochet. To make it look fancy rather than casual, wear a shaping nude bodysuit underneath.

    The best part of Bella's outfit is how the white lace contrasts with black details. You can add a vintage black pin right where the dress cuts low, wear a black velvet choker, or put on a pair of sharp black high heels.

    Since the dress has a lot of texture, you don't want your makeup to compete with it. Go for a clean, glowing, sun-kissed face with neutral lips.

    Wear your hair in a tight, sleek bun or topknot. This keeps your hair out of the way so everyone can see the details on the dress.

    A big necklace will make the outfit look too messy. Instead, leave your neck bare and just wear shiny diamond earrings and one big ring

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/How To Style The "couture Crochet" Aesthetic Like Bella Hadid At Cannes Film Festival
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