Hyundai India Couture Week 2025: Here's everything you want to know

The 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in association with Reliance Brands is back with all its signature opulence and grandeur from tomorrow at Taj Palace, Delhi. An initiative by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), this year’s stellar lineup features 14 talented couturiers who will present the finest in Indian couture — a true celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and contemporary elegance. The curtain raises at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

The opening show by designer Rahul Mishra will serve as an India-specific extension of his Paris Haute Couture line. The grand finale on July 30 will be helmed by JJ Valaya, hailed as the czar of Indian couture.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store for wedding shoppers this season.

Becoming Love by Rahul Mishra

An extension of what he showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week, the collection targets his Indian patrons. Inspired by nature, one can see Krishna’s Ras in the embroidery, and he continues to explore the transformative passage of the seven stages of love.

2. East by JJ Valaya

The showcase is inspired by how the West once imagined and interpreted the mystique of the East. It blends the finest fabrics (silks, velvets, organza, tulle, and brocade) with a colour story that evokes the hues of ancient trade routes: muted spice tones, antique neutrals, and deep bridal reds.

3. Inaya by Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra presents a vocabulary of memory, lights and exquisite craftsmanship through his collection. The designer is all set to entice the onlookers with his larger-than-life design aesthetics and striking silhouettes.

4. Sehr by Suneet Varma

The collection is a poetic expression of beauty that lingers like moonlight on skin. The colour story moves between rose tints, ice lilacs, greys, and obsidian black. The soft skirts, draped corsets, fitted jackets, and languid shararas feature new techniques of embellishment with crystals, threadwork, garnets, and pearls.

5. Raj Mahal Bijoux by Falguni Shane Peacock

The designer duo takes inspiration from the opulent world of the royals. Inspiration comes from the marble peacock of Baroda’s Laxmi Vilas Palace, frescoed walls of Jaipur’s City Palace, and emeralds and uncut diamonds of Maharajas and Maharanis. It is both a homage and a reinvention.

6. Wild At Heart by Aisha Rao

A sketch from Aisha Rao's new collection.

With her debut show at ICW, Aisha Rao’s collection is a love letter to nature in all its untamed glory. Banana leaves, lotus blooms and palms take shape of appliques in her lehengas. The designer will also toy with molten metallics along with her romantic silhouettes.

7. Metropolis by Shantnu Nikhil

With embellished pinstripes, contemporary overcoat sherwanis, embroidered crystal berets,and cinched bandhgalas, Metropolis gives voice to a new kind of royalty. Drawing from military archives, desert culture, and the cinematic grandeur of India’s princely past, every look carries rebellion in its bones.

8. Reclaimed opulence by Jayanti Reddy

A sketch from Jayanti Reddy's new collection

In her second outing, Reddy will showcase pieces crafted with sustainable ethos. She reimagines Indian couture with a youthful, upbeat and fresh approach. Think: corsets, jackets, and capes, effortlessly mixed and matched with JR lehenga skirts, shararas and Khada dupattas.

Show Schedule

23 July, Wednesday

8.30 pm Rahul Mishra

24 July, Thursday

8.00 pm Roseroom by Isha Jajodia

9.30pm Suneet Varma

25 July, Friday

8.00 pm Amit Aggarwal

9.30 pm Falguni Shane Peacock

26 July, Saturday

7 pm Tarun Tahiliani

9.30 pm Manish Malhotra

27 July, Sunday

8.00 pm Ritu Kumar

9.30 pm Shantnu Nikhil

28 July, Monday

8.00 pm Jayanti Reddy

9.30 pm Rohit Bal

29 July, Tuesday

8.00 pm Aisha Rao

9.30 pm Rimzim Dadu

30 July, Wednesday

8.30 pm JJ Valaya