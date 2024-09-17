Internet says Aishwarya Rai's doll reminds of Shahnaz Husain

An Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doll has sparked debate on the internet as it went viral recently. The doll, created by Sri Lankan doll artist Nigeshan, was inspired by Aishwarya Rai's look from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding back in July. Replicating her iconic look, the doll is dressed in a red anarkali suit with gold borders and detailed gold jewellery and her hair is styled in Ash's signature middle parting. It even carries a small red pouch purse, coinciding with Aishwarya's look. An Aishwarya Rai doll has sparked debate on the internet as it went viral recently.

How did the internet react to this?

The post has gone viral, gaining nearly 4 million views and internet users have flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Replying to the post, one user commented, “So beautiful. Keep it up and don't focus on the haters” while another wrote, “This is Amazing. The doll is beautiful just like Aishwarya Rai."

Some users poked fun at the creation, with one remark reading, "For a second, I thought that was Radhe Maa," and others saying, "Upgraded version of monjulika," "Talented but don't show your talent again," and "Doll looks like it's inspired by Shahnaz Husain and not Ash."