Keerthy Suresh: I love wearing anything that looks effortless

From South to Bollywood, Keerthy Suresh has had a dream run in films, but apart from her acting skills, the National award-winning actor is known for her effortless style too. Ask her to shed light on it and she says, “My fashion language is majorly of comfort; I love being in comfortable clothes. And as for my style, I love wearing loose fits, anything that looks effortless.” Keerty Suresh (Photographer: Sarang Gupta)

Actor Keerthy Suresh is a picture of carefree charm in vibrant floral co-ords by W For Woman. Her soft, nude-toned makeup and delicately styled curls, gives warm-weather dressing a refreshing update that is graceful, grounded, and youthful. (Photographer: Sarang Gupta)

The actor insists that she loves experimenting as it reflects her evolution. “I love experimenting and eventually evolve as a person, be it in acting or in terms of fashion. Sometimes when you experiment, it's not necessary that it would be in your comfortable space. But if it makes me look good, presentable and the way I want to look, I don't mind experimenting,” says Keerthy.

The actor embodies grace in an ecru circular kurta from W for Woman. The ensemble, featuring a bougainvillea print, is complemented with hoop earrings and two bangles. (Photographer: Sarang Gupta)

But is she someone who follows trends? “It's a little bit of both, following the trend as well as trying to make one. But I love sticking to classics as well. And when it comes to trending fashion, I try to adapt to them. I try to see if that works on me. It's also about how comfortable I feel in that. So, if it works for me, I go for it, otherwise maybe not,” she responds.

Keerthy is radiant in a vibrant yellow Anarkali by W For Woman. The floral print and scalloped edges add to the light, summer-y vibes. Her makeup is fresh and dewy, while her hair is style in soft, elegant curls and adorned with fresh flowers for a touch of whimsy and romance. (Photographer: Sarang Gupta)

Keerthy finds her fashion inspiration in the late Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe. “She's someone who taught us how to love yourself and your body. She was never a size zero, yet she still showed us how sexy she could be. She was one of the sexiest and most attractive women. And while today sizes are considered a shame, she flaunted hers beautifully. She was she was definitely an inspiration, and I love her so much that I hang pictures of her in my in the hall in my house,” she shares.

Ask Keerthy what is the fashion legacy she would want to leave behind and she replies, “The legacy that I would leave behind, or if I could leave behind, is that Keerthy could pull off any clothes effortlessly.”

Creative Director: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

Text: Akash Bhatnagar

Photographer: Sarang Gupta

Stylist: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra & Sameer Katariya

Makeup: Eleni Chatzinikolidou

Hair: Umang Thapa

Production: Zahera Kayanat & Abigail Banerji

Footwear: Saint G (@saintgworld)

Location: Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms, Chennai

Pr agency: Spice PR