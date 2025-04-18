Menu Explore
Keerthy Suresh's flower braid with green silk saree is the summer look you need for your best friend's Haldi. Pics

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 18, 2025 03:52 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh stunned in a light green silk saree with gold embroidery at an event in Vijayawada. She complemented her look with a flower-adorned braid.

Actor Keerthy Suresh attended an event in Vijayawada City on April 18. The star, who tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony with Antony Thattil last year, wore a silk saree for the occasion, beautified with a flower-adorned braid, minimal accessories, and minimal glam. Let's decode what she wore.

Keerthy Suresh dazzles in a silk saree.
Keerthy Suresh dazzles in a silk saree.

What did Keerthy Suresh wear?

Paparazzi pages shared Keerthy's pictures from the event on Instagram. The actor chose a light green silk saree for the occasion. The six yards features an intricate gold thread embroidered border and delicate floral embroidery done in pink and blue threads. She wore the simple drape in traditional style, with elegant pleats on the front and the pallu falling from the shoulder.

How did Keerthy style the saree?

Keerthy paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring gold thread embroidery, a wide U neckline, broad shoulder straps, a sleeveless design, a backless detail, and dori ties adorned with tassels to the blouse together. For jewels, she opted for gold accessories adorned with emerald stones. She wore jhumkis, a choker necklace, and kadhas in both hands.

Keerthy's choice to tie her hair in a messy braided hairdo adorned with delicate white flowers added a summery touch to her look, making it a perfect wedding season attire. If your best friend or a close one is getting married, then you can don an ethnic look inspired by Keerthy, along with her hairdo, for their Haldi or mehendi ceremony.

Lastly, she chose a red bindi, glossy mauve lip shade, flushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner smudged on the ends, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, glowing highlighter, and muted pink eye shadow for the glam.

Keerthy Suresh's Goa wedding

Actor Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, on December 12, 2024, in Goa at The St Regis Resort. The wedding ceremony was a beautiful blend of traditional Tamil Brahmin and Malayali Christian customs.

