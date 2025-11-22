Kriti Kharbanda: Comfort can be the most liberating form of fashion

Kriti Kharbanda has established herself not just as an actor, but also as a fashion icon. The actor's effortless style and the ability to transform herself in any look has always stood apart. Ask her about her understanding of fashion and she says, “I think my understanding of fashion has always been comfort first. But now, I’m understanding that comfort can also be fashionable.” Kriti Kharbanda in FableStreet (Photo: Ajay Kadam)

Kriti Kharbanda in Virgio (Photo: Ajay Kadam)

Kriti Kharbanda elaborates, “I am someone who always likes to try and experiment, and for me, fits are very important. That is something that I pay a lot of attention to. That’s when you understand that comfort doesn’t mean boring. Comfort can actually be the most liberating form of fashion.”

Kriti Kharbanda in W For Woman (Photo: Ajay Kadam)

But what is her take on fashion trends? “I define myself as someone who does try everything once. I will probably not do it on the red carpet, but if there is something that catches my eye, I will try it at home first. If it’s something that agrees with me and I feel like myself, not feeling like I’m pretending to be someone else, then it’s something that the outside world sees,” she responds.

Kriti Kharbanda in Ekta Sawhney (Photo: Ajay Kadam)

Explaining her philosophy, Kriti states, “I don’t want to look like someone who’s trying too hard to fit in. That is the one thing I promise myself: I’ll never try to fit in.” In the times of social media, ask her if the virtual world influences her fashion choices and Kriti says, “Social media does have a huge impact on the way people dress today, and on the way they adapt to styles and fashion overall. Social media, when used like a tool, is correct, but I am not a fan when people take advantage of it feeling that they can just hide behind a personality or hide behind a name, and say whatever they want, which is kind of trolling only.”

Kriti Kharbanda in Pretty Pixie (Photo: Ajay Kadam)

She adds, “Social media has become a blessing for home grown brands, for women and men who want to put a word out there, who are not looking at a capital influx but to make their talent reach a certain place. The platform is giving that chance to more and more people, so without them being bogged down by finances. That’s fascinating for me as a viewer, audience and as a consumer.”

Kriti Kharbanda in Chique (Photo: Ajay Kadam)