Kriti Kharbanda shares she is suffering from typhoid: 'Hoping to bounce back over the next couple of days'

Actor Kriti Kharbanda, known for her active presence on social media, recently shared a health update with her fans. On Sunday, the actor took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she has been diagnosed with typhoid. Also read: Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat dance to dhol beats as they celebrate their first Lohri together after marriage. Watch Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in Risky Romeo.

Kriti shares health update

Kriti confessed that she has been battling the infection for the past week and has not been feeling well. In a candid request, she asked her fans to send love and also share any tips that could aid in her speedy recovery.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Kriti wrote, “Hello all! Little life update. Typhoid has taken over and the last week has been (nauseated face emoji)".

The actor also shared that she is on the road to recovery and will be back in action soon. She added, "Hoping to bounce back over the next couple of days. Send pyaar (love) and gyaan (ideas) that you think will help.”

Her Insta Story.

More about Kriti

In recent times, Kriti has used her social media handle to share moments from her personal life with Pulkit Samrat. Kriti and Pulkit tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat in March 2024.

She made her acting debut in the 2009 Telugu film Boni. She forayed into Bollywood with the 2016 film Raaz: Reboot. She further solidified her place in Bollywood with performances in movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in the romantic comedy film 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey. The film premiered in July 2021 on Zee5.

Next, she will be seen in director Abir Sengupta’s upcoming comedy Risky Romeo, along with Sunny Singh. It is billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy. Last year, it was also reported that she would team up with Rana Daggubati for an upcoming entertainer.