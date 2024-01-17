Kylie Jenner dyes her hair bubblegum pink

Kylie Jenner took her fans by surprise as she posted her bubblegum pink hair picture on Instagram. She used to sport this hair colour in 2014 and fans were elated to see her rock this pastel pink hair colour after a decade. Kylie Jenner brings back the King Kylie era from 2014 by colouring her hair pink,

Sharing the picture on TikTok, she wrote, "Heard its [sic] 2014 vibes this year."

The 26-year-old makeup mogul complemenyted her hair with matching matte lips. She also uploaded a video of herself with her new hair look where she is playing Lana Del Rey's Let The Light In in the background.

The reason why people call it the King Kylie era is because, back in the year 2015 and 2016, online fans of Kylie were fixated to her every post. She would often post her makeup tutorials back then and her fans would admire it to the core. And it was her relationship with Tyga that got her the King qualifier.