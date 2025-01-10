Kylie Jenner's wispy mullet mane from Golden Globes 2025 deserves a moment: Here's how you can achieve it!

A lot of what Kylie Jenner has may seem unachievable. But her hair — oh her hair we can do! Now its not really a secret that Kylie and her kin move with their own very elaborate and specialised glam teams. Ace Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes 2025 mullet mane look with this step-by-step tutorial!(Photos: X)

The Golden Globes was a big moment for Kylie as it marked a year long full circle of back when she and beau Timothee Chalamet hard-launched each other in the public eye. Lots of chemistry, long gazes at each other and playful body language captured the duration of their table gig. But her messy and perfectly coiffed mane is getting quite some attention on the internet. Now if you struggle as hard with a curling barrel as we do, we know you've already given up. But fret not, for sometimes a sister from the deep annals of the internet, comes through with an unbiased and direct set of instructions. So you don't need a glam team, or a oodles of expensive product. All you need is your trusted curling wand, a wide-tooth comb, some velcro rollers, a can of hairspray and patience — lots of it please!

A Reddit thread decoding how to achieve the wispy, flowing perfection, stands crowned with a comprehensive comment on the exact steps to take, to end up with Kylie's Golden Globes mane: "1.5 (inch) barrel curling iron and then set it all in Velcro rollers for 3-4 hours. All of the rollers were rolled down towards the floor with the exception of her 'Mohawk' section, which was rolled away from her, and the section right in front of her ear rolled parallel to her face (opening of the roller facing the floor instead of the roller itself facing the floor). Sprayed with hairspray and texture spray and then combed out with a wide tooth comb". The hair angel added, "ETA- you can also do this with a 1(inch) -1.25 (inch) curling iron if you want more bounce to the curl".

Coming back to the hair, the very effortful yet effortless-looking vibe was paired with a 1999 holographic silver Versace gown with a plunging neck and an even more sultry and statement bare back.

Will you be giving this comprehensive tutorial a shot?