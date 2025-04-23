Menu Explore
Labubu craze: The fuzzy bag charm celebs can't get enough of

ByNavya Sharma
Apr 23, 2025 05:53 PM IST

Labubu, the fuzzy snaggle-toothed charm by artist Kasing Lung, is the latest must-have accessory.

Collectable bag charms are having a major fashion moment, and leading the craze is Labubu. This quirky, fuzzy character with rabbit-like ears and a snaggle-toothed grin was created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung and produced by Pop Mart. Labubu has taken over the accessory game with more than 300 variations, many of them released as limited editions.

With over 300 variations, it has become a cult collectible
Rihanna adds a pop of pink to her Louis Vuitton tote with the coveted Lychee Berry Labubu charm.​
Celebrities like BLACKPINK’s Rose and Lisa, along with Ananya Panday, Heart Evangelista, and Marian Rivera, have all been spotted flaunting the charm on their luxury bags, fueling its popularity even more.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé with a Labubu charm.
Originally priced around 2,400, Labubu charms often sell out quickly and are now dominating resale platforms, where rare versions can fetch much higher prices. Beyond fashion, these charms appeal to adult collectors who see them as a mix of emotional comfort, art, and playfulness.

